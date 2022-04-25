MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Secrets of Times Square

Times Square Alliance Host In Person Annual Public Meeting

After two years of virtual meetings, the Times Square Alliance is pleased to host its Annual Public Meeting in person! We look forward to seeing you all to discuss the past year, our ongoing plans for recovery and visions for the future, and how we can best help you.

On Monday April 25, 2022 from 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM EDT at the Manhattan Manor NYC, 201 West 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019 you can join in as as they discuss the past year, our ongoing plans for recovery, and our visions for the future. Light refreshments and passed hors d’oeuvres will be provided.

To register click here.

Secrets of Times Square

