Times Square Alliance & Playbill Kick Off Pride in Times Square

Times Square Alliance and Playbill present Pride in Times Square, a weekend full of events featuring stage and screen stars, Broadway productions, LGBTQIA+ non-profits, special Times Square business promotions, and more. Head to Times Square between 45th – 47th Sts from June 24–26, coinciding with NYC Pride.

Events:

On June 24–25 , Pride 365: LIVE! will bring Broadway shows together with community and non-profit organizations to celebrate dynamic voices in the community and support their continued fight for equity, diversity, and inclusion for all.

Friday June 24th: Community Pride Day

12:00PM – Pride in Times Square Kick-Off Event

1:00PM – The National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) Pride Celebration

2:00PM – Austin Artists Project Pride Celebration

4:00PM – Ali Forney Center Pride Celebration

5:00PM – BEAU in Concert

6:00PM – The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus

7:00PM – GLAAD Pride Celebration

Saturday June 25th: Broadway Pride Day

10:00AM – Head Over Heels Sing-Along Concert

11:00AM – A Strange Loop Panel Discussion

12:00PM – TABOO Sing-Along Concert

1:00PM – FOWL PLAY in Concert

2:00PM – The Prom Sing-Along Concert

3:30PM – Hedwig and the Angry Inch Sing-Along Concert

4:30PM – Audible Pride Celebration

On June 25 at 6pm , join The Big Broadway Disco, a street party that will invite revelers to dance through Times Square to Broadway songs and performances with a disco flair, all set around the Playbill Pride float. Performers include DJ Ari Grooves, DJ Duggz, Orfeh, Anthony Wayne & the cast of MIGHTY REAL: A FABULOUS SYLVESTER MUSICAL, and a special performance from Off-Broadway’s TITANIQUE star, Courtney Bassett!

Throughout the weekend, audiences can celebrate pride with singalong performances and piano concerts at the Playbill Pride Piano Bar on Playbill’s Sing For Hope piano.

Friday June 24th:

12:30PM – Joey Contreras in Concert

1:30PM & 2:30PM – Playbill Pride Mix Sing Along

4:30PM – Austin Artists Project: SING OUT!

5:30PM – JJ Maley in Concert

Saturday June 25th:

10:30AM & 11:30AM – Playbill Pride Mix Sing Along

1:30PM – Fun Home Sing Along

2:30PM – La Cage Aux Folles Sing Along

4:00PM – Trans Entertainment Guild – Pride Cabaret Celebration

5:00PM – Girlfriend From Hell: The Musical in Concert

On June 24–25, audiences will also be able to connect with Pride in Times Square sponsors ViiV and Audible on interactive Double Decker Buses that will become part of the NYC Pride March on June 26.

The Times Square Alliance will celebrate the best of the neighborhood’s Pride discounts, deals, giveaways, and special menu items from local businesses all month long, allowing visitors to browse special offers from Times Square restaurants, shops, shows, and attractions that celebrate and support the most colorful month of the year. Times Square will also be home to #SignsOfPride, a display of Pride flags and rainbows on screens and billboards throughout the area.