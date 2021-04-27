Times Square Art: Times Square Transmissions 2021

May 1–31, 2021

The Lot Radio

For the month of May, Greenpoint’s beloved internet radio station The Lot Radio moves from its namesake empty lot to a new home, bringing its eclectic group of DJs to broadcast live from the iconic Duffy Square with Times Square Transmissions 2021. In the month-long DJ residency, a vintage red K67 kiosk from the 1960s will become a plaza-level DJ booth, streaming live between 10am and 10pm every day. New Yorkers and Times Square visitors can enjoy the tunes and the scene in person or online by tuning into the live video stream at thelotradio.com.

This is the second collaboration between Times Square Arts and The Lot Radio; the first iteration of Times Square Transmissions took over a repurposed money exchange bureau in December 2018 in partnership with TSX Broadway. Now, in May 2021, Times Square Transmissions 2021 brings a taste of nightlife to the plazas as it celebrates the stories, tastes, genres, and incredible talent of the local music community, many of whom have been significantly impacted by the pandemic.

“We’re excited to partner up with Times Square Arts for another month-long residency after such a memorable stint back in December 2018. We cannot wait to bring along our talented roster of 150+ resident DJs and special guests to showcase the sounds of NYC and beyond from one of the most iconic neighborhoods in the world.” — Francois Vaxelaire, Founder, The Lot Radio

Full schedule and programming will be announced at a later date.

The Lot Radio (founded in 2015) is an award-winning, non-profit, independent online radio station live-streaming 24/7 from a reclaimed shipping container on an empty lot in Greenpoint, Brooklyn and featuring live DJ sets by New York City’s best selectors and international guests. DJ stars like Nina Kraviz and Hunee as well as living legends Cerrone, George Clinton, Four Tet, Talib Kweli, Louie Vega, Kenny Dope, Ellen Allien, Laraaji, Francois K, Dj Spinna, and Gilles Peterson have graced the decks.

