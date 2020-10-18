MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

Times Square Asks You To Vote Your Future

Times Square Asks You To Vote Your Future

October 15 – November 8, 2020

Celeste ByersGillian DreherShannon FinneganBrooke FischerKayla JonesLaci JordanNever MadeAmanda PhingbodhipakkiyaCarolyn Suzuki

Amplifier Art

In the months leading up to the 2020 presidential election, artists, activists, and cultural organizations have been increasingly critical forces in building a movement around voter participation and civic engagement. Times Square Arts is proud to join forces with Amplifier Art to present the work of 9 emerging artists encouraging voter turnout and direct action amidst one of the most important political moments of our time. This series of engaging, inclusive, and urgent messages, featuring text in English, Spanish, and Mandarin, will be papered throughout the public spaces of the district.

Even throughout the pandemic, Times Square has remained a frequent site of protest, marches, vigils, and meditations. By activating our public spaces in the name of civic engagement, Vote Your Future continues the district’s long history as a platform for free and creative expression — and a place to amplify your message to not just New Yorkers, but to the country, and in turn, the world.

Each of the artworks will include a special QR code linking to Vote.org, where voters from across all 50 states can access information about polling locations, create a voting plan, reference their voting rights and find out about how to get involved in the electoral process.

In addition to being displayed across the plazas of Times Square – primarily on the district’s Big Bellies — works from the Vote Your Future campaign will be featured on digital displays throughout the city in public health clinics, food pantries, community centers thanks to media non-profit F.Y.Eye.

For audiences beyond Times Square and New York City who are interested in bringing this campaign to their own communities, each of the artworks can be downloaded for free at Amplifier.org along with works across all of the social justice campaigns that Amplifier Art has rallied over the past several months.

Vote Your Future thumbnail: Never Made, Wide Awake
Vote Your Future thumbnail: Phingbodhipattiya, Our Votes Our Voices
Vote Your Future thumbnail: Phingbodhipattiya, Our Votes Our Future
Vote Your Future thumbnail: Suzuki

      

Related Items
Art

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Art

Midnight Moment Continues in Times Square With Projection Napping

Suzanna BowlingOctober 18, 2020
Read More

MAD About Jewelry 2020

WriterOctober 14, 2020
Read More

CODAsummit 2020 Kicks Off with Virtual 3D Celebration

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 12, 2020
Read More

James Goldcrown, Alexandra Richards, Cavier Coleman, Edward Granger and More Join Project Zero’s Artsy Auction

Suzanna BowlingOctober 10, 2020
Read More

Atelier des Lumières, Paris, France

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 29, 2020
Read More

Al Hirschfeld Foundation presents online exhibition, “West Wing Ha! – Presidents & Their Challengers As Seen By Hirschfeld.”

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 22, 2020
Read More

MvVO ART Brings Glory to New York City with AD ART SHOW

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 2, 2020
Read More

MoMA Sets Opening Date

Suzanna BowlingAugust 28, 2020
Read More

In Your Absence the Skies Are All the Same

Suzanna BowlingAugust 24, 2020
Read More