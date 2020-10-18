Times Square Asks You To Vote Your Future

October 15 – November 8, 2020

Celeste Byers, Gillian Dreher, Shannon Finnegan, Brooke Fischer, Kayla Jones, Laci Jordan, Never Made, Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya, Carolyn Suzuki

Amplifier Art

In the months leading up to the 2020 presidential election, artists, activists, and cultural organizations have been increasingly critical forces in building a movement around voter participation and civic engagement. Times Square Arts is proud to join forces with Amplifier Art to present the work of 9 emerging artists encouraging voter turnout and direct action amidst one of the most important political moments of our time. This series of engaging, inclusive, and urgent messages, featuring text in English, Spanish, and Mandarin, will be papered throughout the public spaces of the district.







Even throughout the pandemic, Times Square has remained a frequent site of protest, marches, vigils, and meditations. By activating our public spaces in the name of civic engagement, Vote Your Future continues the district’s long history as a platform for free and creative expression — and a place to amplify your message to not just New Yorkers, but to the country, and in turn, the world.





Each of the artworks will include a special QR code linking to Vote.org, where voters from across all 50 states can access information about polling locations, create a voting plan, reference their voting rights and find out about how to get involved in the electoral process.

In addition to being displayed across the plazas of Times Square – primarily on the district’s Big Bellies — works from the Vote Your Future campaign will be featured on digital displays throughout the city in public health clinics, food pantries, community centers thanks to media non-profit F.Y.Eye.





For audiences beyond Times Square and New York City who are interested in bringing this campaign to their own communities, each of the artworks can be downloaded for free at Amplifier.org along with works across all of the social justice campaigns that Amplifier Art has rallied over the past several months.