Times Square Becomes Ground Zero for Resident Evil

Get ready to be amazed and grossed out, as a crazed mutant Licker desperately breaks out of a glass cage high above Times Square. This 3D hyper-animated billboard is the newest advertising the new Resident Evil series on Netflix.

Lickers are noted for their large, exposed brains, lack of skin and eyes, extreme sensitivity to sound and their eponymous tongues.They should not be confused with Crimson Heads, mutants which are the result of a separate t-Virus strain undergoing the similar V-ACT process.The series, which was based upon the video games (and films) of the same name, premiered on July 14, 2022.