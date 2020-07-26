Times Square Gets Another Hotel

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Rendering of the new Hard Rock Hotel from Hard Rock International

Someone didn’t get the memo that tourist aren’t coming back anytime soon. The Hard Rock Hotel is building a 442-foot-tall tower located at 159 West 48th Street between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue. This newest addition to the hotels in Times Square will have 445 rooms, is 37 stories, and tops out at 225,000-square-foot. Designed by Berg + Moss Architects the building is being developed by Extell and Hard Rock International.

A planned outdoor rooftop bar, two entertainment venues, flexible meeting spaces, round-the-clock dining, a Body Rock® fitness center and an underground speakeasy are in the plans. Also expect priceless Hard Rock memorabilia honoring musicians who have been inspired by New York City.

Construction is scheduled to be finished by the end of 2021 or in the beginning of 2022 at the latest, with a Spring 2022 opening.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

