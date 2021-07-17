MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

Times Square Gets Splashed By A Whale

Times Square Gets Splashed By A Whale

Whale, a 3D digital art display, will appear on Silvercast’’s iconic 30,000 square foot digital spectacular known as “Big Kahuna” — transforming the enormous screen into a hyper-realistic, undulating ocean environment occupied by a massive blue whale. The whale is made of water and will move freely and harmoniously among the waves.

Silvercast will be showcasing the Whale exhibit in Times Square from July 16th through July 26th, 2021. Whale can be seen for 60 seconds every half hour starting at 12pm each day and ending at midnight. Silvercast’s Big Kahuna is located on Broadway, stretching a full city block from 45th Street to 46th Street.

The creator of Whale is a strict, a media artist unit formed by d’strict. With a heightened commitment to the social functions of art, a’strict designed the project with the objective of creating spaces for rest and relaxation for a wide global audience. 

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

