Times Square Is Getting A Giant Ferris Wheel

11 stories high, 110 feet high Times Square is about to turn into a carnival with a giant Ferris wheel at the helm. The Ferris wheel is the brainchild of Vito Bruno, head of Brooklyn-based AMPM Entertainment Concepts.

To make this a reality, three 53-foot trailers came to Times Square this past week. Construction started taking place on Thursday with completion in four days. However a hurricane might just slow things down. Once ready, visitors can expect time slots for the next 22 days with tickets costing between $15 and $20. They will be sold online and at an on-site ticket booth. Visitors will be assigned a specific time for a 12-minute ride.

The attraction is located just west of Duffy Square on Broadway between West 47th and West 48th Streets.

The Ferris wheel “fits perfectly into the mayor’s overarching summer of fun campaign which includes the five borough concerts and Five Boro Bike Tour,” Times Square Alliance president Tom Harris stated “We want to give people that ‘wow’ moment to show them Times Square is back.”

“It’ll be the number one selfie spot in the world,” Bruno predicts.

My question with a hurricane approaching and hurricane season rearing its head is how safe is this?