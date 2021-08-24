Times Square News: Welcome Curtain Up! A Three-Day Festival To Celebrate Broadway’s Triumphant Return

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Playbill, in partnership with The Broadway League, the Times Square Alliance and title sponsor Prudential, will bring together all of Broadway with an unprecedented outdoor festival to celebrate all returning and new Broadway shows. 

Curtain Up! will take place from Friday, September 17 through Sunday, September 19 outdoor in Times Square. The three-day, free festival will include interactive experiences, panels, live concerts, and performances culminating in a concert celebrating the entirety of the Broadway industry in the heart of Times Square. 

Details for Curtain Up! will be updated starting September 1st at https://www.playbill.com/curtainup

Additional announcements will be made in the coming weeks to include schedules, talent and more. 

Event organizers will continue to follow the city, state and federal COVID-19 guidelines and will inform the public of any changes to the event protocols or schedule.

