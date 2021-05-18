Times Square Shooting An Eye Opening Account

For each area in Manhattan their is a neighborhood community letter. This was posted on mine as well as some of the comments. New Yorkers need to hear the truth.

From District Leader Marisa Redanty,

Since last summer, after founding the Hell’s Kitchen Neighborhood Action Committee with co chair Holly Anne Devlin, our consistent work with the NYPD, Dept. of Homeless Services and other outreach organizations has been eye opening. My committee along with other neighborhood advocates have learned much about our present situation. We’ve learned that drug dealers both small time and cartel size have taken root in Midtown and Hell’s Kitchen. Besides setting up shop, here they have found ways to infiltrate the shelter system. Along with that disturbing fact, gun trafficking coming from mostly southern states has grown beyond anything seen in recent memory. NYC shootings has gone up by 80% since the same time last year. Last year the percentage was already alarming. The incident in Times Square is disturbing but not surprising to those of us flagging, screaming and pushing to get more protection on the streets through foot patrols, urging the return of undercover police and discussing how we can give NYPD tools to arrest without allowing unchecked police brutality. As it stands, the new laws (Albany) threw out the baby with the bath water. Community Policing is one answer (as you know the 8 for 8 program the Hell’s Kitchen Neighborhood Action Committee and I created was enormously successful) but not the only solution. Latest update: The perpetrator of the Times Square shooting is known to police and an arrest may be very soon. His apartment was successfully searched. However, this is a wake up call. We MUST get more protection for our citizens. I believe State and City Mental Health Hospitals MUST be established and those souls who are troubled should be admitted for at least 14 days.

Comments

Thank you for this note. I think that there is a balance between solid policing and civil rights that the city has had trouble implementing throughout the years, but when the danger level rises the way it has over the past year, maintaining law and order is paramount in my opinion, without allowing unchecked police brutality as pointed out in your note. A fine line at certain junctures, but seeing the streets taken over by the organized and unorganized underworld is not just appalling, but dangerous for us who live in this transient environment. Often times the focus is on tourist safety, but many forget that there are those of us who live, shop and generally exist here during good, bad and ugly times. Anything that we can do ourselves to help is great, but nothing works as good as solid attentive police work. …I grew up in the South Bronx in the mid-seventies, and know what the streets are like here in case anyone thinks I’m a transplant from the suburbs (not that there’s anything wrong with that :)) We need to take back our neighborhood for sure.

I don’t get it. I’m a foreigner living here for 4 years and I can’t understand how it’s so obvious people selling drugs in the street and nobody does anything about it.

Its our mayor – The police hate him and why bother if they are going to be on the street a few days later.

Blame the Mayor! When you bused load all criminals into a high class neighborhood and use tax payers money to house them in a plush hotels this is what happens.

This is the least shocking piece of information I’ve ever heard lol OBVIOUSLY criminals live in and have infiltrated groups housed in networks that were artificially created by this idiot mayor without realizing the repercussions to tax paying citizens. Take one look at the crime stats, it is out of control in Manhattan and on the subway. Deblasio and his clown show are useless (and I’m a left leaning voter saying this). Criminals belong in jail, not in 14 day mental stays.(edited)

I’m sorry I agree criminals need to be put away and not just house for a week or two it is gotten way out of hand this is out of control from this stupid mayor and from our stupid governor it has got to stop I have lost a lot of my liberal views and will never getting them back until some of this stuff can be carried out and justified

Perhaps we should fully support the bail reforms from Albany? And as part of those bail conditions NYC judges should state EVERY single person on bail must stay in Albany as part of the bail conditions. Interesting one of the subway slashers was out thanks to bail reform……letting dangerous criminals out means our politicians are quite happy to risk citizens safety………