Times Square Shooting

Times Square Shooting

At 5pm on Saturday, a 43 year-old women, a 23 woman and a four-year-old child from Brooklyn were shot right near The Lion King

They were transported to Bellevue Hospital, were the 43-year-old woman was shot in the foot was from New Jersey. The 23-year-old was a tourist from Rhode Island exploring Times Square. The child was struck in the leg. All are expected to survive.

The three victims were unrelated and were not the intended targets of the shooter.

The shooting occurred near the corner of W 44th Street and 7th Avenue. People in the area were advised to expect delays as police cordoned off roads for their investigation.

The suspect fled the scene and of course we are not allowed to describe him or be called a racist. When will we be able to speak the truth of these horrendous crimes happening in New York?

