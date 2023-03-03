Secrets of Times Square
Times Square To Turn Into Coney Island/Disneyland
Times Square is about to get a 260-foot drop tower in the middle of Times Square. In between theaters, hotel rooms, with an observation deck below it. The project was proposed by Extell Development, which is involved with several Time Square hotels including the W Hotel and The Hyatt.
This new real estate, on the corner of 46th Street and Eighth Avenue, will be a combination of fine dining, hotel stays, and thrill rides all in a 56-story high-rise.
Construction is already underway, and residents have mixed feelings. The project is expected to be complete by 2027.
Events
The 2023 PEN America Literary Awards
The 2023 PEN America Literary Awards Ceremony returns to New York’s Town Hall to celebrate exceptional voices in literature, from first time authors to living legends. Featuring captivating winner announcements, musical direction by Ulysses Owens, Jr., and dramatic readings from selected works, this is a celebration of this year’s most resonant literature.
This year, PEN America will present 11 book awards recognizing the finest fiction, nonfiction, poetry, biography, essay, science writing, translation, and more published in 2022. Actor, author, and activist Kal Penn will host the awards.
Prizes include the $75,000 Jean Stein Award for the best and most innovative book of 2022, the $15,000 PEN/Diamonstein-Spielvogel Award for essay writing and the $10,000 PEN/Hemingway Award for best debut novel. Nominees range from David Sedaris and Jhumpa Lahiri to Imani Perry and U.S. poet laureate Ada Limón.
Secrets of Times Square
Olde Good Things Antiques Extraordinaire
Located at 333 W 52nd Street is the treasure trove of antique stores called Olde Good Things.
Olde Good Things originally started at the 26th St Chelsea Antique Market, and is now one of the largest architectural antique dealers in the country.
They have four stores and two warehouses with more than 250,000 square feet of merchandise.
Sourced largely from pre-depression and late nineteenth century buildings, they salvage original precious items to make them available to collectors and designers who can put them to good use.
Artifacts from notable buildings such as the Rockefeller Center, Flat Iron Building, the New York Times Building, the Plaza Hotel and many more renowned locations are now found inside this remarkable store.
Inside you will find hardware, doors and doorknobs, furniture, stained glass, terra cotta, mantels and decorative iron.
They have one of the most extensive selections of vintage reclaimed chicken wire and corrugated glass, tin mirrors and panels, furniture and shelving and lighting pieces.
For a fabulous and unique finds visit Olde Good Things, 333 W 52nd Street. They are also located at 2420 Broadway.
Events
Weddings, Proposals and Love In Times Square This Valentine’s Day
There’s no better place to say “I love you” than Times Square. On Valentine’s Day 2023, locals and visitors alike will declare their love and celebrated their relationships at the Crossroads of the World through surprise proposals, weddings in the heart of Times Square, and a group Vow Renewal Ceremony on Duffy Square’s iconic Red Steps.
Want to watch unforgettable weddings as couples tie the knot at the Crossroads of the World. On Tuesday February 14th from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM EST: head to Duffy Square: 46th Street and Broadway.
At 11:00 am the first couple will get hitched right in the heart of Times Square. She is a self-proclaimed “theatre geek” and a passionate lover of Broadway since she was 8 years old. She met her partner during COVID and they have spent many nights in Times Square seeing shows, going to restaurants, and even braving the cold and long hours to celebrate Times Square New Year’s Eve. Now, Times Square, the very backdrop to their favorite relationship memories, will be their wedding venue.
At 12:00 pm a second couple will formalize their union. They met 21 years ago when he auditioned to be in her band. Since then they have been raising two children together in New York City and decided that Times Square was the perfect place to finally tie the knot.
At 11:30 am and 12:30 pm, a diverse set of lucky lovers, will be surprised with a Valentine’s Day gift that they – and everyone else in Times Square – won’t see coming and won’t soon forget: a surprise marriage proposal, featuring a design by South African-based Minted Weddings artist Carmia Jordaan, will appear on Times Square’s iconic American Eagle billboard.
You can also watch surprise proposals on the most romantic day of the year.
Beginning at 6:00 pm, a celebration of love and commitment will take place outside on the iconic Red Steps in Times Square. The ceremony is free and includes people of all ages, genders, religions, races, and backgrounds. Couples will also receive sweet gifts: Raaka’s new coconut milk minis and a voucher for Minted Weddings Stationery.
All of the festivities will overlook and engage with the winner of this year’s 15th Annual Love and Design Competition: Love’s h|Edge by Almost Studio. A playful configuration of four heart-shaped hedge rows, Love’s h|Edge invites visitors to journey through hidden pathways, rose-filled trellises, and heart-shaped interior spaces endearingly termed “Pitter-Patios.” Leveraging the theatricality of landscape design, the maze-like installation becomes a stage for exploration, play, and chance encounters.
Much like Times Square itself, Love’s h|Edge is a dynamic, multi-sensory experience and will evolve over the course of the month. Each day at 1pm, Times Square Arts and Almost Studio will stage a free dedication of freshly cut roses, and visitors will be invited to “Fill Up the Heart” by adding their flowers to the trellises of the Pitter-Patios as a personal acknowledgement and public gesture of love.
For Valentine’s Day only, couples and passersby will be able to take their photo in front of a vintage New York City taxi overflowing with bountiful blooms thanks to Minted Weddings. Couples will commemorate Valentine’s Day with a photo opportunity budding with love and nostalgia. The sculptural floral installation juxtaposed against the iconic Times Square will be designed by Catherine Dash and Fernando Kabigting.
Love will definitely be in the air and there is nothing better than to experience others in love. Who knows maybe you will meet the one just by watching.
Trending
-
Tech2 years ago
How to Take Advantage of Virtual Numbers for SMS
-
Business2 years ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Entertainment2 years ago
A Star is Born – Barvina Takes Entertainment World by Storm
-
Events2 months ago
New Year’s Eve Traditions In The US and Around The World
-
Film8 months ago
Elvis and The Mob Connection
-
Broadway2 years ago
Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings
-
Spiritual2 years ago
The History of Numerology
-
Family2 years ago
Who Is Justine Ang Fonte and Why Are We Letting Her Near Children?
-
Broadway10 months ago
Funny Girl Makes Julie Benko a Star
-
Tech2 years ago
Are there any issues with updating YouTube Vanced on your android phone?