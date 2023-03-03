Times Square To Turn Into Coney Island/Disneyland

Times Square is about to get a 260-foot drop tower in the middle of Times Square. In between theaters, hotel rooms, with an observation deck below it. The project was proposed by Extell Development, which is involved with several Time Square hotels including the W Hotel and The Hyatt.

This new real estate, on the corner of 46th Street and Eighth Avenue, will be a combination of fine dining, hotel stays, and thrill rides all in a 56-story high-rise.

Construction is already underway, and residents have mixed feelings. The project is expected to be complete by 2027.