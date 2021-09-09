Times Square’s Fall Textile Drive

You are invited to join us the Times Square Alliance kick-off Fall Textile Drive on Wednesday, September 15th from 11:00am-2:00pm in Times Square at 46th Street and Broadway (just behind the TKTS booth).

Clean out your closets and bring any and all unwanted textiles to our Fall Textile Drive! We can accept: all used and clean clothing including shoes, sneakers, and hats, as well as household items such as linens, towels, handbags, and belts.

Carpeting, rugs, bath mats, comforters, pillows, large luggage and scraps of any kind cannot be accepted.

All of the waste is collected free for our community members and is given a new life instead of going straight into a landfill.