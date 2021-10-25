MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Tin Pan Alley Day Celebrates Birthplace of American Popular Music with Free Public Concert in the Flatiron District

Marilyn Maye, Vince Giordano

Great American Songbook stars Marilyn Maye, Vince Giordano

Klea Blackhurst, Jim Brochu and Billy Stritch
Natalie Douglas
Eric Comstock
Anita Gillett
among dozens of performers

Tony Waag

Saturday, October 23, 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM

New York, NY – The Tin Pan Alley American Popular Music Project in collaboration with the Flatiron 23rd Street Partnership will present a free, outdoor public concert at the Flatiron North Plaza on 23rd Street/Broadway on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM. The event will feature more than two dozen leading performers of Tin Pan Alley music and the Great American Songbook. The rain date is Sunday, October 24.

This event celebrates the official New York City landmark designation of Tin Pan Alley buildings at 47-55 West 28th Street and publicly launches the Tin Pan Alley American Popular Music Project, a new nonprofit organization dedicated to the commemoration and continuation of the legacy of Tin Pan Alley, the birthplace of American Popular Music in New York City in the late 19th and early 20th century.

The history of Tin Pan Alley will be addressed in remarks by noted authorities including author Ken Bloom, Columbia University historic preservation professor Andrew Dolkart, and Harlem historian John Reddick.

