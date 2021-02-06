Tips for Being a Stay-at-Home Parent

Being a stay-at-home parent can be a big challenge. This can be an especially surprising discovery if you had a challenging career before you opted to stay at home. You might have assumed that handling big departmental budgets and chairing meetings would prepare you for anything, but caring for the household and the children full time requires its own set of skills. You’ll need to make time for yourself, manage the family budget and involve the children in household tasks.

Set Boundaries

One of the hardest things about being a stay-at-home parent is that you are never truly off the clock. From the time you open your eyes in the morning until the time you go to bed at night and sometimes throughout the night, you are on duty, running errands, cooking, cleaning and comforting. While it isn’t possible or appropriate to set boundaries with young children the way you would with adults or even older children, if you can possibly carve out a little bit of time for yourself, this can help center you. It might be an agreement with your spouse that they will take the kids for an hour after work, or it could be getting up half an hour earlier than anyone else. Grabbing this personal time probably won’t be possible daily or in all circumstances, but if you can get just a few hours per week to yourself, it can make a big difference.

Organize the Family Finances

One of the most helpful things you can do as the partner who stays at home is manage the budget. This may include finding ways to save money and coming up with strategies to pay down debt. If you have student loan debt yourself, you may have considered a loan consolidation, but you may not be sure what would be involved in the process. You can review a guide to get a better handle on your options. You might also want to see whether you can do something similar with individual or jointly shared debt. In addition, you should create a family emergency fund that has enough in it to cover a few months of expenses.

Involve the Kids

As a stay-at-home parent, you have a great opportunity to get the children involved in age-appropriate household tasks. You’ll be doing your children a favor by teaching them to clean, cook and care for themselves in general even if showing them how to do tasks might initially take even more time than doing it yourself. This also reinforces a sense of family togetherness. You know your children and what they are capable of best, but for the most part, even children who are two or three can help put their toys away. As children get older, they can learn to make their beds, set the table and help make their lunches. Older children can be taught to cook simple meals and do other tasks, and as they head into their teen years, you may want a roster in which the family takes turns cooking dinner. This gives you a break and also gives them a great opportunity to learn independent skills that will serve them will when they move out on their own.