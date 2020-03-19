While there are plenty of jobs being added in the USA, landing one isn’t always easy. There is generally a lot of competition and many people find themselves stuck in a sea of other similar applicants, hardly getting any callbacks or interest. This can be a very stressful time and severely hurt the motivation people have during their job search.

However, this doesn’t have to be the case. There are some things you can do to give yourself a better shot at not only landing a job but a great job at that. Without any further ado, let’s look at a couple of helpful tips for landing a great job.

Be Honest

While you want to look like the best applicant possible, it is important to be honest. This goes for your resume, your cover letters, and how you approach the interview. Sure, make yourself as attractive a candidate as possible, without stretching the truth too far.

If you lie about things, such as your skillset or a DUI conviction, it will only come back to hurt you. Being honest from the start will stop you from having to consistently keep up with lies or come up with excuses if/when things go wrong.

Sure, lying or overstating your skills or accomplishments might get you an interview or a bit of interest. But once the company finds out the truth, not only will you not get the job (or lose it if you were hired based on false pretenses), but your reputation will take a large hit in your industry as well.

Know How to Stand Out

No matter the job you are applying for, there will certainly be other applicants. In fact, an average corporate position will attract hundreds of resumes, but of these, only a couple will ever be interviewed. In order to give yourself the best chance of success, be sure to find ways to stand out above the crowd. Reading through the job posting should give you an idea of what the hiring managers want to see.

This could be a uniquely-formatted resume, a video resume, or simply finding a creative way to showcase your skills or accomplishments. If you are doing something different than everyone else, it is generally a good thing.

Of course, be aware that standing out can mean different things in different industries. While a funky and abstract resume or silly video resume might work for an innovative marketing firm, it might not be the best option for a traditional financial institution.

Customize Your Resume

When some people apply for jobs, they adopt the shotgun approach by sending out a vague and general resume to dozens of different companies. While this can get some interest at times, it generally isn’t that successful of a venture. Instead, you should be customizing your resume each time you send it out.

This includes changing up the skills you include to match the job description and deciding which accomplishments to highlight. Carefully read each job posting and think of unique ways you can become as good a candidate as possible for that position.

Sure, it’s okay to have a base resume that you consistently go back to, but you need to be sure to tinker it a little for each different position. If you simply send the same one out to every opening, others who have tailored their resumes are sure to look like a better option.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this article is full of great information that will help you land a great job. While there is no guarantee they will work, they can certainly give you a much better chance.