Tips for Managing Your Family When You are an Ambitious Nurse

They say that ambition and family priorities often collide, something that’s not entirely wrong, unfortunately. While anyone can put forward a few extraordinary examples and claim them to be the norm, busy nurses know that managing family matters and being ambitious in their highly demanding jobs is not something that often goes well together.

However, it is possible to not have to make a choice between the two for the most part, even if you are a busy nurse. As to how one can go about that exactly, let’s find out as we discuss a number of tips collected from the most successful nursing professionals in the industry who have already been there.

Find Your Tribe!

In most healthcare facilities, you will likely be able to find others like you; ambitious nurses with heavy family responsibilities weighing them down. Go through the few steps involved in finding them and forming a mutually helpful support group with those colleagues.

Look for new moms, single mothers, newlyweds and everyone else who is in a somewhat similar situation

Now look for colleagues who are willing to help out, even if they don’t have family-career balancing issues

Sit together and work out a plan where each of you can support the other in some way

For example, babysitting or senior parent sitting will no longer be an issue or expense

Emergency shifts can be covered by someone else in dire situations, as long as you are there for them when the time comes

Study groups with similar ambitions and degrees in mind can be immensely helpful

A large group of supportive nurses can give you more time to deal with work, study, and your family – more than you may have thought possible before! Also, it creates a sense of security even amidst such a highly pressurized work environment that the healthcare industry is infamous for.

Study Online

If you are working as a nurse, then you already have your RN certificate and training, which is a bigger advantage today than you may have even realized up until now! The thing is, thousands of nursing applicants are turned away from nursing schools in the US every year, simply because the schools don’t have enough positions and training seats to teach them. Keep in mind that this is not what nursing schools really want to do, but rather have to do. The nursing shortage is already evident in the country, not to mention the impending shortage of 2030. However, they just don’t have the facilities required to train enough nurses.

In a time such as this, the fact that you have the knowledge, skills, and training necessary to work as a registered nurse is already a significant advantage that will help you to progress further in your ambitions, without affecting the family-work-study balance by too much. The biggest issue with online education for nurses is that digital education isn’t yet at a stage where it can be used to train nurses, but since that doesn’t apply to RNs, complete one of the accredited accelerated BSN programs online from a good university, and you have already taken the first step towards achieving your desired career goals.

To summarize the advantages here, let’s list them down next.

Accelerated BSN programs, MSN programs, and even DNPs can be completed online nowadays, in that order of course

You will be able to study online and pursue your ambitions from home while being close to your family at the same time

They are flexible courses, designed exclusively for working professionals, so most of the coursework can be completed online

Accelerated BSN programs or ABSNs can be completed in a much shorter time period, as compared to their traditional counterparts

You don’t have to take time off work, or waste time in commuting to and from your school, work and home

Use Family Time to Bust Stress Effectively

The number of nurses who reach a boiling point due to stress accumulation, and end up burning out is increasing with every passing year. Some of the most common causes responsible for such an alarming rate of burnouts are as follows:

Deficit in the availability of working nurses with the right qualifications

Ensuing double shifts/back-to-back-shifts/overtime beyond the capacity of the human body

Inadequate or complete absence of stress-busting activities in a majority of nurses’ lifestyles

Further stress accumulation due to strained or estranged relationships with the family members

Pursuing ambitions without a plan, or trying to accommodate a schedule that’s not sustainable

Now, combined with the suggestions already discussed, it is possible to bust stress and keep your family happy at the same time. It’s a simple change of perspective with associated and supportive steps. The principle idea here is to channel the positivity and love of your family to bust stress, by helping them to associate your very presence with positive experiences. It isn’t as complicated as it sounds of course, as you will see in the steps described next:

Instead of bringing the stress back with you at home, come home in a jovial mood

It’s not easy, and you don’t have to pretend all the time, but a smile on your face will always help the children see you in a positive light

Few as they may be, ensure that family picnics, short trips, dinners, etc. are regular and always pretty awesome!

Since you are reading this, you care about your family just as much as you care about your career, so just making them happy will always bust stress

Do confide in and talk with your partner; sharing even the negative experiences with him/her will help you relax and keep them from feeling estranged

Do understand that smaller sacrifices will still need to be made, both by you and your family. Everything discussed here is supposed to make the seemingly impossible combination of managing a family and harboring high ambitions as a nurse, possible. It still won’t be super easy, but nothing worth having ever is, especially when we are talking about one’s own family and educational training that will literally help you improve and save lives!