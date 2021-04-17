Instagram is a great place to draw inspiration about home designs, home projects, and home décor because visual media seems to be the perfect platform for displaying home décor products in more creative ways than possible in any physical store. The truth is that home décor and Instagram is like a match made in heaven, and you will and countless accounts on Instagram dedicated to serving the audience keen on adding more dash to their home interiors.

Instagram is a dream house for those who want new ideas and items to decorate their home interiors to spruce up the appeal and add some new styling elements. Whether you are searching for ideas about your kitchen renovation or a new sofa or try to envision how your new home interiors would look like, following the home décor accounts on Instagram would make you feel like Alice in Wonderland.

Why home décor brands opt for Instagram?

Home décor brands opt for the channel that seems to be made just for them as they can display a wide array of products in almost endless spaces ideal for creating a dream world that sparks the creative instincts of home designers, many of who are homeowners themselves. Besides displaying their products on Instagram in the most realistic way, there is another reason for brands using Instagram. Brands can use the visuals to portray the products in real-life setting so that buyers can envision how each product will fit into their home spaces and add to the appeal. Alongside, home décor brands can closely engage with the audience and develop an online community while showing off their products in action at the homes of customers.

Engaging with the audience on Instagram

Merely displaying the products on Instagram with classy images will not generate the desired audience engagement. It needs some more work on the part of home décor item sellers, interior designers, and decorators to create the visuals in the right way that keeps the audience engaged. The best accounts on Instagram know how to curate their feeds to provide content that upholds the aesthetic and is tailor-made to suit the exclusive taste of the target audience. To gain high visibility in the super-saturated Instagram world, you must know your audience like the palm of your hand, which helps create unique content that rapidly garners hundreds of likes. However, the pace of likes flowing organically might not make you happy, and to help your feed gain instant popularity, it is better to buy Instagram likes.

Selling on Instagram

Besides promoting and marketing your business on Instagram, the added attraction is to sell your products on the platform, which is now serving as an e-commerce platform. The features of Instagram allow you to create a digital storefront and start selling your products without using any third-party platform that helps to get better profit margins.

Here is how you can get going when selling home décor products on Instagram.

Inform people that your Instagram account is for shopping too

Instagram provides several tools to enhance the selling potential on the platform. Although there are many methods to incorporate the selling features that facilitate shopping for the visitors, you must first inform them about the arrangement to buy your products on Instagram. Use your Instagram bio to convey all information about your business and the selling facility that you offer to your customers on the platform. Post a photo declaring that viewers can shop by using your Instagram feed. The image notifies viewers about the shopping aspect and provokes them to click on your account.

Display products by creating a gallery of images

A lot depends on the proper use of the Instagram features to ensure that you get a foothold on the platform as a seller. To start with, you must build up a gallery of your product pictures on the Instagram page. An attractive gallery of images will help to drive your customers along the buying funnel. Allow viewers to see the photos without using filters to avoid any distortion of the images. Post pictures of real customers posing with your products because it increases engagement by 30% as the pictures are more authentic and trustworthy. Using more photos dominated by the blue color schemes seems to be capable of drawing more attention. These pictures draw 24% more attention than pictures in red.

Provide detailed caption to the images so that you can share complete product information with viewers that make it easy for them to make quick decisions. You can use some tools like Like2Buy and Curalate that facilitate the selling process by leading viewers to the storefront.

Sell directly by allowing buyers to pay via WhatsApp

Although Instagram accounts allow shopping to complete the transaction, it requires linking back to an e-commerce store by routing the purchase through a platform like Shopify. To avoid a third party’s involvement, you can collect payment by using your WhatsApp number, which must appear in your Instagram bio. After viewing the products on your Instagram store, buyers can text the shipping details and payment to buy them. It cuts a long story short by avoiding the role of an e-commerce store in the transaction.

Use hashtags to increase your reach on Instagram.

Users type hashtags to search content on Instagram and discover new posts about interesting topics. To make it easy for users to find your products, use hashtags on your post to expose your products to them and help them understand your product before they click on it. Placing hashtags at the end of the product description helps avoid any distraction when going through the product information.

Create attractive product descriptions

Product descriptions help to share all information related to the product, but it must be interesting to read and attract viewers’ attention who are your potential customers. Using emojis in the description makes it attractive and exciting while breaking the monotony of continuous reading.

Going ahead, you can think about using influencers to sell your products.