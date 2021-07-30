Tips for Wearing Your Favorite Jewelry During Winter

With the start of winter, we embrace a new wardrobe. Floral print dresses are traded for chunky knits, and strappy flats are stored away favoring knee-high boots. But does that mean you do away with your favorite jeweler as well? Many people think that bundling up to keep yourself warm during winter means swapping out rings and necklaces for gloves and scarves. That’s not true. There are many ways in which you can wear your jeweler during the colder months without having to worry about them getting buried under your layers. Whether you want to flaunt some creative jeweler design or wear the crystal earrings that you just bought, here are some tips for wearing jeweler in winter:

1. Style your cosy knits with statement jewelry

Come winter, and you should consider upgrading your jewelry by bringing out all your statement pieces. Maybe you have a cocktail ring that you have been dying to wear or some creative beaded jewelry design that you couldn’t find an occasion for; winter is the perfect time to style them. Warm knits look great with such pieces that stand out.

2. Oversize pieces are the way to go

When the temperature is freezing, it means you are forced to pile on layer after layer. So, how do you ensure that your jewelry doesn’t get hidden in the process? By choosing attention-grabbing oversize pieces. Pick out bold and fine jewelry pieces from your collection that you can easily wear even over your sweaters and jackets. Beaded necklaces and bracelets are some great options. You can also look for the latest styling magazines online to get some tips.

3. Switch up your earrings game

During winter, our neck and wrists are usually hidden under tons of layers, but our ears are in full display. And if oversize jewelry isn’t your thing, you can still add some sparkle to your looks by experimenting with earrings. It will not only highlight your face but also make you look elegant and put together even on the coldest of days. You can wear earrings that match your outfit, stand out or add a statement to the whole look.

4. Play with colors

The cold weather usually brings out an array of dark tones like blacks and blues, but that doesn’t mean you need to stick to the same drab color palette. How about you add a pop of color to your jewelry? If you don’t have any vibrant pieces, you can always buy some beaded jewelry featuring precious and semi-precious stones.

With these tips in hand, you will be able to nail your winter jewelry styling every single time! Make sure you take these tips into consideration while shopping for your jewelry. There are a number of suppliers available online offering amazing and authentic jewelry at the most affordable price. You can easily visit the online store of such suppliers to pick the most amazing jewelry for yourself and your loved ones.