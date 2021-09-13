Tips to Maintain your White Kitchen Cabinets

Do you have white kitchen cabinets? Then, you may know how challenging and painstaking it is to clean them. They can become a nightmare for homeowners who don’t maintain and regularly clean them.

Depending on your kitchen cabinet’s material, white cabinetry can attract dust, debris, marks, damages, and grease. Not to mention, if you have a high traffic kitchen, then the chances of these problems amplify.

In fact, some people have to replace their cabinetry with new ones only because they fail to keep up with the maintenance. But you don’t have to invest your money due to dented and messy cabinetry. Wondering how? Well, before thinking about maintenance and cleaning, you need to make the right choice. You need to invest in the best kitchen cabinets that can prevent getting stains and marks.

Once you purchase the right product, you can use the following tips and tricks to maintain your beautiful white shaker or other cabinets.

Use Baking Soda and Vinegar

To keep your white cabinetry clean and bright, you can make a solution of one tbsp of baking soda and one cup of vinegar. Add at least two cups of warm water to it.

You need to submerge a rag in this solution and wipe down your white shaker. Make sure to perform this procedure at least once a month. This will help you get rid of food stains and other marks that can become permanent after some time.

Use Window Treatment

The usage of window treatment is uncommon and overlooked for kitchen spaces. People usually find it useless to hang curtains, cellular shades, wood blinds, etc. Homeowners do this because they love the sunlight entering the room and falling on the kitchen items that give a fresh and beautiful look.

There is no doubt that the feel and ambiance of the kitchen look beautiful. However, the UV rays can significantly destroy your cabinetry. They can turn laminated surfaces into yellow color. The worst part is that no matter what cabinetry you purchase, they have the risk of experiencing this problem. The only way to save yourself from this issue is to hinder light from entering your space. In other words, hang a pretty piece of window treatment in your kitchen.

Turn on the Exhaust Fan

This is another biggest mistake people make. Many homeowners don’t have an exhaust fan in their kitchens. In fact, those who have don’t use it the way they should. You should know that turning on the exhaust fan while you are cooking, baking, and grilling in the kitchen can prevent grease particles from staining your kitchen cabinets.

When you don’t use an exhaust fan, the grease starts to accumulate on the counters and cabinets. So, just considering this factor can help you in the long run.

Bottom Line

In a nutshell, use window treatments, prevent grease from accumulating on kitchen items and ensure regular cleaning to maintain your white kitchen cabinets. Make sure to use the baking soda and vinegar solution to clean your cabinets.

