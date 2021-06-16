It’s no secret that packaging is used as an effective marketing technique. Marketing professionals very well know how to influence customers through packaging. Though packaging as a presentation tool cannot be denied, its primary purpose of keeping products safe can’t be debated either.

Keeping the products protected during the shipment till the time it is handed over to the final customer, packaging plays a pivotal role. Custom shipping boxes with logo come in handy in this matter. These boxes are an ideal choice for bulky products because they maintain the style and design of the package, keeping them damage-free. OBT Packaging manufactures the right shipping boxes customized with your brand’s logo.

1. Keep the whole shipping process documented

It is always recommended to document down the whole shipping process. It will not only make the process easy but also, you don’t miss any part of the shipment procedure.

You must have seen some retailers making this process so elongated that it turns out to be a total fuss and takes so much extra time. This is because the advanced system on which they are working gets complicated. That is why it is better to keep it short.

For instance, you can list down the whole shipping process, along with all the aspects regarding it, like what process will take, how much time, etc. You can even note the points where you found difficulty or something that didn’t turn out well in the shipping process. This way you will be able to make the changes next time, to improve your shipment services.

2. Make sure your products are protected for any pressure

Before getting the products for shipping, you must make sure if the packaging is firm enough to keep the products protected. That when you place items upon them, the products inside the packaging don’t get damaged.

You must have seen the shipments going, they have lots of products from different retailers, they just throw the items one over the other, and they get all piled up. If any item between that pile is not packed correctly, there will be no guarantee of protecting the items inside its packaging.

Other than that, you will have to make sure that the products you are shipping will be suitable for forklift, as the products are loaded and carried by the forklift in international shipping. That is why it is essential that your goods are handled safely.

You will also have to see if they are not sensitive enough to get damaged upon tilting. Like, in the overseas product delivery, the products are sent by air, and they have the chance of tilting. You will have to take precautionary measures to make the goods bear it because they usually collide with other packages when they tilt; otherwise, it can damage your items. When you send your product in cargo shipments, the custom mailer boxes are used to keep them protected and prevent the package from any damage.

3. Get the goods packaged in double-walled parcel boxes

Investing in double-walled or sturdy parcel boxes should be a norm today for your business if you’re transporting packages worldwide. The added protection offered by this form of packaging is well worth the extra cost, and it’s a simple way to avoid loss over the shipment.

The double-layered corrugated cardboard can cover a wide range of items. These boxes come in various sizes and volume tolerances, making them an excellent first step for companies trying to lower return rates. In addition, OBT packaging keeps the products safe and secured; even your company logo doesn’t fade away, nor do the patterns and designs made on the packaging.

Considering, crating or stacking your products is necessary if you deliver more oversized items, either for partial or complete shipment. This will strengthen the overall safety of your larger and heavier items, preparing them for the challenges of overseas shipment. This can be additionally enhanced by using edge protection or cardboards to preserve your merchandise. Custom Shipping boxes with logos are a great example. These shipping boxes are thick, and robust corrugated custom boxes are specifically designed for shipping purposes to keep your product secure.

You would also like to contemplate shrink wrapping or banding and strapping your products together like part of complete shipping for those that are boxed or palletized goods. This not only keeps the items together as a continuous structure, but it also protects them from rain and other ecological damage while on the road.

4. Make sure to pack the products internally as well

Now that you’ve improved your package cartons and palletized or created your items don’t overlook how much internal packaging is essential. You can either use packing peanuts or air cushions to fill the vacant space in mailboxes is a beautiful technique to reduce the amount of vacant space inside. However, more significant internal packing is required for more oversized items to reduce the amount of empty space within.

It doesn’t matter how robust your box is; inserting small or fragile items in it without covering the empty space increases the risk of breakage significantly. This is true if the products are being transported over a considerable distance or by several couriers, when they may be bumped from their sides.

5. Choose the parcel packaging according to its weight

It’s critical to measure your items and ensure you’re using custom mailer boxes appropriately because of their weight and dimensions. These custom mailer boxes are sturdy and ready to be shipped directly in the mail. OBT Packaging provides high-quality and economical mailer boxes, tailor-made according to your product’s specifications. When you choose a carton or crate that can’t carry the burden of the goods, you’re increasing the chances of broken packaging and damages when transporting the product.

This is particularly significant if you want to deliver heavy items, which require boxes or crates and are designed for protection to carry bulkier items due to their immense weight. This is because then they can go from point A to point B without being destroyed, rather than settling for less-than-stellar packaging that doesn’t do the job with perfection and falls short when the consumer receives the package.

6. Make measures considering the customer’s feedback

Lastly and the most crucial point, pay attention to your consumers! Examine client comments on your foreign shipping services on review websites and from your customers. If clients complain about things arriving defective or absent, make extra hard work to seek the reason why your packaging isn’t functioning and how you can fix it.

Don’t think your packaging is acceptable if you haven’t received any feedback from clients. Even if they don’t demand the money back, there is a chance that the packing might have been damaged, water-soaked, or split in transport. Even if the package is received undamaged, you should make efforts to improve the services. Custom mailer boxes, owing to its durability, are recommended for your shipments. These boxes are also customized for your on-the-go retail gift boxes as well as e-commerce packaging.

Bottom Line

Hence, you will have to take special care of nitty-gritty details before getting the product shipped to the consumer. Even a minor mistake in terms of shipment, specifically a damaged product, can ruin y