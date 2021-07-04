Tis the 4th of July, Are We Losing America?

As we celebrate the 245th birthday of America this 4th of July, we are going farther and farther from what it use to be to actually be an American. We once celebrated our history of how we got here, now we want to rewrite it, pretend it didn’t happen and some want financial refunds.

Many people have fought and died to make America the land of the free and the home of the brave. We have immigrants dying to get here illegally to take advantage of our freedoms. Now today, our borders are threatened by those seeking asylum from that same kind of tyranny in Central American. They say they need America for refuge, yet the fact is, that they are running drugs and people. Our leadership is not only allowing this, but is encouraging it.

In 2020 immigrants and their U.S.-born children number approximately 85.7 million people, or 26 percent of the U.S. population. In 2021 over 1 million Immigrants have tried to cross the boarder. Over 17,056 unaccompanied migrant children are in U.S. government custody as of March 24. On March 24 alone, CBP apprehended 681 unaccompanied children alone.

There is always suffering that comes with freedom, but with each passing generation we lose more of the will to preserve these rights. America got to be great because we fought for those rights over tyranny and oppression of religion. Now America is full of people who couldn’t and won’t fight to save our freedoms. It’s considered non inclusive.

I believe in America. I believe in freedoms for all. Yes, there has been glitches, but name one country who has not had glitches or faults? We need to come together before we lose what we have.