Tis’ the season….North Pole Express Launch, New York City’s Only Christmas Lights Bus Experience

TopView, New York’s innovative experience provider, is pleased to announce its well-loved Christmas Lights NYC bus tour. The North Pole Express is the easiest, safest, and funniest way for locals and tourists to see New York City’s famous Christmas lights. This magical trip has now evolved and includes new storytelling, seasonal lighting, and gifting surprises.

The North Pole Express is a magical must-see experience. This Christmas bus adventure starts with warm hot chocolate and delicious cookies while passengers listen to elves tell a captivating Christmas story. The bus tour then takes a journey through New York City for kids of all ages to see over ten dazzling holiday lights displays from the Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Light Show and Rockefeller Christmas Tree and Radio City Music Hall to the Cartier Holiday Lights and Bryant Park Winter Village.

On the tour passengers will have the opportunity to sing Christmas carols, spend quality time with Santa, write their Christmas list and receive a sleigh bell as a gift from him while they tell him their seasonal wishes. Children are encouraged to wear their pajamas and coats and will receive a warm Christmas hat and winter blanket to keep cozy on the open-top Upper Deck. Onboard kids will also meet the Express conductor and one of Santa’s elves who bring a fun narration and festive merriment to the journey.

The North Pole Express will board and depart this year at the centrally based New York Public Library on 476 Fifth Avenue (42nd St between 5th and 6th ave) near Grand Central and Bryant Park. The ideal location for anyone coming into the city and wanting to include the festively decorated Stephen A. Schwarzman Public Library building, The Rockefeller Ice Rink, and the Winter Village at Bryant Park.

The North Pole Express comes in two package options: a Standard or Enhanced experience. The Standard is a 45-minute trip, 4-mile route, the Express is approx. 1 hour and 15 minutes. The North Pole Express runs from November 12, 2022, to January 01, 2023. To stay on top of scheduled times visit the TopView North Pole Express website or download the TopView App where a QR code and journey information enables boarding via an e-pass so no print-outs are needed.

Other Christmas activities TopView is hosting this holiday season are it’s well-loved Event Cruises NYC Christmas brunch cruise as well as its Kids Christmas Cruise. These elevated New York holiday cruises offer stunning views and curated experiences. Fun seekers will be able to treat themselves and their friends and families to a delicious three-course festive brunch, sip on a mimosa or champagne while sailing by the most iconic NYC spots such as the Statue of Liberty and Brooklyn Bridge. Live music and holiday tunes will be played by a DJ on board to make the occasion festive. All Event Cruise NYC guests are encouraged to come onboard festively dressed up for the occasion.

For young kids, there is a Kids Christmas Santa Fun Cruise. This year’s December activity involves time with Santa, face painting, Christmas activities, festive music, and games. The package includes Christmas-theme crafts where kids can decorate their own gingerbread house while enjoying sweet treats such as chocolate chip cookies, brownies, and cupcakes with hot chocolate. Other creative additions are joining Santa’s elves for Christmas carol singing and live storytelling. Parents get a complimentary glass of sparkling wine along with cocktails available for purchase on board. Kids will enjoy all these elements while taking in New York’s beautiful skyline during the 1 hour and 30-minute journey.

For late-night experience seekers, TopView’s Parties Cruise is launching its first ‘#SantaSlay’ party. This late-night Winter Wonderland skyline cruise includes a range of creative Christmas cocktails which speak to the holiday season as well as fun holiday party features. The kissing corner complete with a Mistletoe Insta Wall, snowfall elements, and dazzling dancing Santas is all available for anyone who wants to ring in the holiday season in a memorable way with friends.

Last but not least, Topview’s Bike Rental Central Park is offering a limited edition range of bike tours on Christmas-themed bikes on December 16, 17, and 18 which are lit up with Christmas lights and holiday decor. A Christmas elf tour guide will be available at 4 and 6 pm to take bikers on guided dusk tours which involve the best decorated holiday apartments and restaurants near Central Park. Dress up warm and enjoy seeing the city lights by bike and learn more about Uptown Christmas highlights while singing Christmas carols along the way.