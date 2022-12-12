Events

Tis The Season To Eat Drink and Be Merry

Tis The Season To Eat Drink and Be Merry

There is a new pop-up restaurant/ bar called Frosty’s located at 220 West 44th Street. Open now through New Years and bringing holiday nostalgia to life. When you walk in expect life-sized toy soldiers, ribbons & wreaths, garlands, and a holiday soundtrack spinning until 4am. It is the ultimate Christmas party where you get to experience all your old favorite holiday traditions and some new ones, while celebrating with your co-workers, friends & family!

The bar is covered in Christmas wrapping paper and jolly bartenders are sporting the finest ugly sweaters, reindeer antlers and sexy Santa hats and suits. Look for fabulous cocktails such as Bad Santa, Miracle on 44th Street, The Grinch and many more. These go for $18 but with some really interesting ingredients.

There are multiple ways to enter. 1: Purchase a Holiday party date with an entrance fee of $25. 2: go for brunch. $49 includes entrance, entree, dessert and a cocktail. Go for lunch. $59 includes entrance, appetizer, entree and dessert or dinner the same for $79. Once you enter there is no time limit. Food includes Seared Atlantic Salmon, Mrs. Claus’ Stew, and St. Nick’s Short Ribs. Dessert is a cookie plate with milk.

While you are there visit the halls and three floors of exquisite fun. There is a floor with a bar, a restaurant, and a speakeasy, along with interactive holiday photo experiences, brilliantly illuminating light displays, and a of course a special appearance by Santa himself.

Weather you’ve been naughty or nice this is one cool place to celebrate.

