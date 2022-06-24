Titanique Just In Time For Pride

Titanique, opened tonight at the Asylum Theatre, 307 W 26th St. This musical parody, based on the James Cameron blockbuster film is much like the musical parodies that have been done before, that played at (le) Poisson Rouge. I expect to see these kind of shows selling out in Province Town or gay cruises, and it is perfectly timed for Pride. This is camp and sung well, thanks to music supervisor, arranger and orchestrater Nicholas Connell. The score is the music of Céline Dion with classic hits such as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More”. Backed by a phenomenal live band complete with back-up singers Courtney Bassett and Donnie Hammond this score rocks. If you are wondering who that fabulous voice is on “The Prayer.” that would be Ms. Hammond.

The premise follows Céline Dion as she hijack a Titanic Museum tour. Want to know what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night, then tune in. As the score starts with “I’m Alive,” and they are.

Mindelle embodies Céline as she gets the audience in the mood. Rousouli’s Jack looks like he escaped from a production of Newsies, but he fits Jack to a tee. Ellis is a manic Rose who knows her mind. Riddle shoulders as a romantic villain. Deitch kills it on “All by Myself.” Grande taps his way across stage and Duncan should be cast in Ryan Landry shows. The only character I did not care for was Jaye Alexander as “The Iceberg. He portrays Peabo Bryson and Tina Turner and doesn’t capture the sounds of either of these great singers. “River Deep and Mountain High” is one of my favorite songs and he did not do it justice.

Ty Blue who co-wrote this show, also directs the production, which could have a little funnier.

The choreography by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl; Mr. Saturday Night; Little Shop). is appropriately cheesy. The costumes by Alejo Vietti are perfectly in tune with the film. The set by Iron Bloom Creative Production/ Gabriel Hainer Evansohn could have used more funding.

This may not be high art, but my guests found this throughly entertaining and liked it more than the Broadway shows I have introduced them too.

Tickets are available from $38-$98, visit www.titaniquemusical.com.

Titanique: Asylum Theatre, 307 W 26th St. Through September 25th.