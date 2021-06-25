Title: 5 Best Takeaways on the Central Coast

Moving is stressful for all kinds of reasons but getting to know your new home and local area can be a lot of fun. Spend some time exploring to find the best hangouts that are near to your new home, whether it’s a bar or a takeaway. If it’s time to move to the Central Coast, use this guide to find the best local takeaways to try.

Young Barons Food Store

73 Blackwall Rd, Woy Woy, New South Wales 2256 Australia

Young Barons is a small-town food store and cafe that specializes in artisan products. Visit for fresh pasta, pastries, coffee, lunch, and wine. All of their artisan products are carefully curated and selected, with a focus on small Australian producers, including top-quality cheese, meat, bread, oils, condiments, and more. Young Barons make all their own fresh pasta, sauces, lasagna, and tiramisu in store, ready for you to take away and enjoy at home. Visitors rave about the fresh ingredients and excellent service.

Ken’s Humble Pie Shop

6/119 the Entrance Rd, The Entrance, New South Wales 2261 Australia

Try the number one pies on the Central Coast. Ken’s Humble Pie Shop was set up by Ken Shearim in 2012. The store is located in Coral Steet on the NSW Central Coast and use only the very freshest ingredients to prepare and cook pies in a traditional way. All meats are slow-cooked or roasted, paired with seafood or vegetables, and then topped with beautifully flaky pastry and baked. The shop sells pie, sausage rolls, profiteroles, and quiches. Call in for a gorgeous pie for breakfast, brunch, or lunch.

Green Tangerine

393 The Entrance Rd, Long Jetty, New South Wales 2261 Australia

Green Tangerine is an Artisan Bakery Cafe in Long Jetty. They’re passionate about seasonal produce, delivering big flavours, culture, coffee, and sustainable living. They also try to support artisanal and creative small-batch producers. Green Tangerine carefully curates its menu, stocks coffee by Sydney boutique roasters The Little Marionette, and has its own bakery on-site that makes use of traditional French baking methods to make some of the best sourdough, pastries, and other treats you can find. The team try to educate and support their fellow creatives to thrive and survive. Visit for gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options.

Fahrenheit Café

7 Wells St, Gosford, New South Wales 2250 Australia

Fahrenheit Cafe serves up a delicious array of American themed breakfast and lunch options, that are available all day long. They have a cozy indoor seating area, or open-air outdoor seating, and free Wifi if you don’t fancy a takeaway. If you are taking out, there’s plenty of parking, so you can call in to collect your order easily. Fahrenheit Cafe is the number one dining venue in the greater Gosford region.

The Grand Pavilion

9/17 Church St, Terrigal, New South Wales 2260 Australia

The Grand Pavilion is known as the best Indian restaurant in Warner’s Bay, Sydney. The Central Coast has fallen in love with this successful restaurant. The menu has been carefully crafted to appeal to lots of different tastes. The interiors have a recent refresh which will wow you when you visit to enjoy a meal with your loved ones or pick up the ultimate Indian takeaway. A good local takeaway is an important