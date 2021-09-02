TKTS Booth is Back Starting September 14th

Starting September 14, at 3pm TKTS Times Square is back up and running, selling tickets to same-day matinee and evening performances and next-day matinee performances.

TDF, is the not-for-profit dedicated to bringing theatre at a reasonable price, so everyone can enjoy the magic. Discounted tickets to matinee and evening performances as well as next-day tickets to matinee performances are sold for up to 50% off. TKTS’ small service fee (currently $6 per ticket) is used to operate the Booth and to help fund TDF’s many service programs.

Located under the red steps at Broadway and 47th Street the booths will be open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 3pm – 8pm; Wednesday from 12pm – 8pm; Saturday from 11am – 8pm and Sunday from 11am – 7pm. The booths will be closed on Mondays until October.

TKTS Times Square opened for business on June 25, 1973, making shows affordable with same-day discount tickets. TKTS is one of New York City’s most photographed landmarks. Housed under distinctive red glass steps, the current TKTS Booth opened in 2008 and has earned multiple international design awards.

Founded in 1968, TDF is a not-for-profit service organization for the performing arts, dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone. TDF’s mission is to sustain live theatre and dance by engaging a broad and diverse audience and eliminating barriers to attendance. TDF fulfills its mission with a variety of programs that expand access, cultivate communities and support the makers of the performing arts.

TDF envisions a world where the transformative experience of attending live theatre and dance is essential, relevant, accessible and inspirational. To learn more about TDF, go to tdf.org.