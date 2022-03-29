TKTS Tuesdays to begin March 27

TDF (Theatre Development Fund), the not-for profit organization for the performing arts, is launching TKTS TUESDAYS this Tuesday, March 29. A giveaway every Tuesday of a $100 TKTS Gift Certificate* or other theatre-related prize to the patron who makes the 100th purchaseat the iconic TKTS Discount Booth in Duffy Square (47th Street and Broadway), TKTS TUESDAYS will continue through the summer.

For nearly 50 years, TKTS has been the go-to place for the best same-day discount tickets for Broadway and Off-Broadway shows. TKTS Times Square sells tickets to same-day matinee and evening performances and next-day matinee** performances up to 50% off full price. Hours of operation are:

Monday, Tuesday & Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.;

Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.;

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*The TKTS Gift Certificate awarded may be used for that day’s purchase or saved for a future visit.

**Wednesday matinees are available on Tuesday; Saturday matinees are available on Friday, etc.

For real-time TKTS listings featuring show availability and prices, download the free TKTS app or visit TDF’s website.

TKTS TIMES SQUARE opened for business on June 25, 1973 and quickly became a mecca for theatregoers from all over the world. Making shows affordable with same-day discount tickets and fostering a community of theatre lovers on Duffy Square (47th Street and Broadway), TKTS is one of New York City’s most photographed landmarks. Housed under distinctive red glass steps, the current TKTS Booth opened in 2008 and has garnered more than a dozen international design awards. The glowing red staircase above TKTS was the first public space to open in Times Square, and it quickly became a popular destination for locals and visitors alike, 365 days a year. TKTS’ small service fee (currently $6 per ticket) is used to operate the Booth and to help fund TDF’s many programs. Facebook: @OfficialTKTS; Instagram/Twitter @TKTS, TikTok @TKTSNYC.

Founded in 1968, TDF is a not-for-profit service organization dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone. TDF’s mission is to sustain live theatre and dance by engaging a broad and diverse audience and eliminating barriers to attendance. TDF fulfills its mission with a variety of programs that expand access, cultivate communities and support the makers of the performing arts.

TDF is known for its theatregoing programs including the TKTS Discount Ticket Booth and TDF Membership program; Accessibility programs (including open captioned, audio described and Autism Friendly Performances), Education & Community Engagement programs (serving more than 12,000 New York City students annually and thousands of underserved individuals and veterans), as well as the TDF Costume Collection Rental and Research Programs. During the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, TDF continued to serve its constituents by inventing virtual adaptations of its programs via Zoom and other streaming platforms.



TDF envisions a world where the transformative experience of attending live theatre and dance is essential, relevant, accessible and inspirational. To learn more about TDF, go to tdf.org. Facebook/Instagram/Twitter @tdfnyc.