Broadway

To Be or Not To Be Could Hamlet Be a New Broadway Musical

In 2011 there was a version of Hamlet the Musical in London. Now over at the Discovering Broadway’s writers’ retreat program in Carmel, CA., on Friday, August 20th, at 8:00PM, Discovering Broadway Inc. will premiere songs in concert from the new musical Hamlet.

Starring Jordan Donica (My Fair Lady) as Hamlet, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Ophelia, Adam Pascal (Rent) as King Claudius, and Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway) as Gertrude at the Indiana Historical Society. 

Additional cast members include Eric Wiegand (Plaza Suite), Kelly Krauter (Waitress 2nd National Tour), Sarah-Anne Martinez (Blue Bloods), Christina Barnes (Frankenstein), Kyle Caress (Cinderella National Tour), Jenn Maurer (Elf the Musical National Tour), Sophie Miller, Jack Ducat and Jake Letts.

Inspired by William Shakespeare’s play Hamlet, authors include Cody Fry (American Idol) Emmy-winning composer Gary Fry, Zoe Sarnak (Empire Records), Grammy-nominee LOLO (Songbird), Douglas Lyons (Chicken and Biscuits), Ethan D. Pakchar (Five Points), The Bengsons (Hundred Days), Joel Ansett (Marvel’s The Punisher), Amanda D’Archangelis (Single Rider), Anderson Cook (Pop Punk High), Rosencrantz & Guildenstern & Gravediggers by Andrew R. Butler (Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future) and Jeff Daye (Cleopatra). Discovering Broadway founder Joel Kirk, a 2012 Carmel High School graduate, is the director/bookwriter/and additional lyricist for Hamlet., with Music Supervision, Music Director, Arrangements and Orchestrations by Kris Kukul (Beetlejuice). Casting by JZ Casting / Geoff Josselson, CSA and Katja Zarolinski, CSA.

“Hamlet” is the third show to participate in Discovering Broadway Inc.’s writer’s retreat program, following May’s “Ever After” and February’s “The Devil Wears Prada.” The new musical is the final show of the nonprofit’s inaugural season.

Broadway

