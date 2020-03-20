MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Music

To Entertain Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin Manuel Miranda Took To Twitter For a Duel Off

Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter and asked what his fans wanted to hear. The answer was Phantom of the Opera.

Andrew Lloyd Webber@OfficialALW

I didn’t think I’d ever get such a response to this little tryout! Here I am in my own self-isolation. The song that came out on top was ‘All I Ask Of You’ – ALW

Webber is the composer of The Likes of Us, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, By Jeeves, Evita, Variations and Tell Me on a Sunday to be turned into Song & Dance, Cats, Starlight Express, The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love, Sunset Boulevard, Whistle Down the Wind, The Beautiful Game, The Woman in White and Love Never Dies.

Lin-Manuel Miranda@Lin_Manuel

PLAYOFF ACCEPTED!
Here’s “Everything’s Alright” from Jesus Christ Superstar.
Your move, @OfficialALW,
aka A-L Dubs.
(And of course, imagine a red bucket on this piano labeled http://broadwaycares.org/help2020 ) https://twitter.com/officialalw/status/1240689694519652352 …

Andrew Lloyd Webber@OfficialALWThanks mega maestro @Lin_Manuel, now it’s your turn. Let’s have a play off?! – ALW https://twitter.com/lin_manuel/status/1240681518143614976 …11.1K11:11 PM – Mar 19, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacy

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C.

