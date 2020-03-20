To Entertain Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin Manuel Miranda Took To Twitter For a Duel Off

Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter and asked what his fans wanted to hear. The answer was Phantom of the Opera.

I didn’t think I’d ever get such a response to this little tryout! Here I am in my own self-isolation. The song that came out on top was ‘All I Ask Of You’ – ALW

Webber is the composer of The Likes of Us, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, By Jeeves, Evita, Variations and Tell Me on a Sunday to be turned into Song & Dance, Cats, Starlight Express, The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love, Sunset Boulevard, Whistle Down the Wind, The Beautiful Game, The Woman in White and Love Never Dies.

PLAYOFF ACCEPTED!

Here’s “Everything’s Alright” from Jesus Christ Superstar.

Your move, @OfficialALW,

aka A-L Dubs.

(And of course, imagine a red bucket on this piano labeled http://broadwaycares.org/help2020 ) https://twitter.com/officialalw/status/1240689694519652352 …

Andrew Lloyd Webber
Thanks mega maestro @Lin_Manuel, now it's your turn. Let's have a play off?! – ALW