To Love New York is to Love Pizza at Fornino

There are certain things that you can always count on in New York City – good art, breathtaking skyscrapers, and amazing pizza. One phenomenal restaurant in Brooklyn is checking it in on this list and doing it in an epic fashion.

Fornino is the place to make you swoon and sing “New York, New york what a wonderful town,” at the top of your lungs.

The pizza place with pizzazz was started in Williamsburg in 2004 as a small wood-fired pizzeria that arguably ignited the artisanal pizza craze all over the boroughs. A second location overseeing the grand island of Manhattan and the Brooklyn Bridge is located at Pier 6.

Incredible views and friendly staff welcome you in proper socially distanced fashion at this divine outdoor seating venue (seasonally opened until end of October). Whoever has stated that New Yorkers are rude just needs to visit here to know this is a far cry from the truth. All gusts that enter the space immediately feel at home.

And to discover the food selections on the menu is just a big of a treat. You can close your eyes and place your finger anywhere on the menu and know you are going to get something delicious and crafted with passion.

It’s a pretty massive list of selections here from pizza of course, as well as sandwiches, high-quality hot dogs, and beautiful salads such as Watermelon (red onions, ricotta salata, white balsamic, vinegrette, and mint).

The shinning star on the menu rises from the wood-fired oven. These round pieces of heaven are served up on pans before your eyes and the magic begins. Absolutely this is some of the best of the dish you will ever have. Really, truly – yes!

Get your classic on with a crowd-pleasing Margherita or a simple, but still special Marinara. For those craving an adventure there are some massively Instagramable moments here. Hey, we may not be able to travel much right now, but take an amazing staycation as you photo and eat away with their wonderful Spinach Pizza (mozzarella, ricotta, pecorino, spinach, pine nuts, white truffle oil, and parmesan) or Peaches E Prosciutto (peaches, prosciutto, mozzarella, gorgonzola, caciocavallo, fresno chilli, and oregano).

There is also a great happy hour from 4 to 7 pm Monday to Friday with $5 beers, $8 wines and $10 specialty cocktails. We highly recommend the Mona Lisa (rosemary vodka, grapefruit, honey and lemon).

Fornino we applaud you for keeping the New York dream alive one delicious bite at a time.