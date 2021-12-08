To Your Health: Dry January with SPIRITY Cocktails

Yes, 2022 is around the corner. This is the moment that we are all vowing to live a better and healthier lifestyle. There will be no better way to do this than to kick off the new year than with a Dry January. Ditch the alcohol in the first month and get a whole new meaning to life.

SPIRITY Cocktails introduces the world’s first non-alcoholic cocktail crafted with Spirits Distilled from Tea which has earned them the distinction of becoming the first non-alcoholic cocktail awarded by the coveted San Francisco World Spirits Competition, whilst competing directly against its alcoholic counterparts.

Great taste is matched with a distinctive feeling that you are enjoying a new way of living. We love each flavor in the profile and we love the way it makes us feel even better. Mindful Negroni, Mindful Mule, Mindful Margarita and the newest edition Mindful Apricot Sour will all make you smile.

Our personal favorite is Mindful Mule. The iconic cocktail accentuates the bitter notes of the Spirits Distilled From Tea with the robust and spicy aroma of fresh ginger. It’s only 35 calories a can and is made with all-natural ingredients with no preservatives.

“Rethinking my personal relationship with alcohol left me feeling abandoned by my social construct that evolved around alcohol, leaving me feeling left-out and unaccommodated. I had 20 year’s experience making wine and spirits and I knew there was an answer, I just needed to take action and work it out through trial and error,” explained Master Distiller and creator of SPIRITY Cocktails, Eric Knight.

Knight’s innovative Spirits Distilled From Tea are crafted from Pu’er Tea, which undergoes the same biological process that occurs in grape skins during the production of red wine. “Pu’er tea is the perfect medium for our spirits because it combines the processes of fermentation and aging to transform a simple plant into something with adult-like complexity,” Says Eric after researching the social history of tea and its use in the adult social occasion. “The bitter flavors of Tea have been at the center of the adult social occasion for thousands of years, it was an obvious starting point,” says Knight who developed the process in his backyard using a 1 gallon still and an old propane stove.

When asked about the taste of his Spirits Distilled from Tea, he describes them as “adult-like, adding, the sensations and mouthfeel of alcohol are very difficult to replicate, and instead of trying to be something that it’s not, I wanted to create a new type of distilled spirit that had its own flavor profile worthy of a craft cocktail. All of my cocktails have a unique bitter finish that lingers and intensifies after each sip, similar to the sensation created while sipping on an alcoholic cocktail.”

All sold on Amazon, a 4 pack goes for $14.99 and range from 25 to 40 calories a can. Talk about the perfect way to start 2022.

Happy and healthy new year.