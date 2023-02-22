Food and Drink
Today is National Margarita Day
At the recently opened CASA TuLuM, a stylish Mexican restaurant located in the South Street Seaport, guests will be treated to a special discount on the restaurant’s popular Margarita de la Casa with an offering of two cocktails for only $22. The Margarita de la Casa consists of Hornitos tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime and lemon juice, and agave nectar.
Additionally, for those who may be looking to imbibe on a more spectacular rendition, The Gold Digger, composed of Clase Azul Añejo Tequila, Grand Marnier Cuvee Louis Alexandre, yuzu organic blue agave nectar, 24k edible gold, and hickory campfire sea salt, has their names written all over it. Kindly view a photo here.
In Hell’s Kitchen, La Pulperia offers guests fun and innovative Latin American cuisine and cocktails, showcasing renditions of familiar dishes infused with cross-cultural flair. For National Margarita Day, the restaurant will be serving up happy hour all day for their traditional house margarita at the special price of $9; additionally, the restaurant boasts two, slightly more festive options: Pulpería HK, with Blanco tequila, orange liqueur, fresh pineapple, jalapeño, cilantro, and black lava salt; and their Upscale Margarita, with Aldez Tequila Reposado, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and a salt rim. Kindly view photos of these cocktails here.
Entertainment
Swingers Nomad Where Indoor Mini Golf, Food and Fun Are in Abundance
Tucked beneath the streets of New York City, be transported to a world of verdant, undulating crazy golf courses, a 1920s English golf clubhouse, cocktail bars and gourmet street food vendors. Head to 35 West 29th Street and Swingers Nomad. This impressive venue sits across 23,000 square feet with 20-foot-high ceilings and boasts three nine-hole crazy-golf courses, four gourmet street food brands including Sauce Pizzeria, Miznon, Fonda, andMah Ze Dahr Bakery, six cocktail bars, a host of private rooms and an opulent clubhouse in addition to numerous booths and seating areas throughout the venue.
Tickets cost $22 per person during off-peak times (all day Monday and Tuesday-Thursday before 5pm) and $26 per person during peak times (Tuesday – Thursday after 5pm and all day Friday – Sunday) for one round of crazy golf.
You can also purchase food and drink packages starting from $53 per person. Crazy golf isn’t compulsory, you can join us for street food and cocktails with no entry fee.
Events
How To Celebrate Mardi Gras
On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Mardi Gras will commence. It is the party the day before Lent and has evolved into a week-long festival. New York use to celebrate it in style, but since COVID the celebrations are far and few between.
Traditional Kings Cake is served. The story of these glazed and frosted pastries dates back to the Medieval Times, when French, Belgian, and Spanish cultures commemorated the 12th day of Christmas with gifts and sweets. Biblically, the kings during this time would have been visiting the newborn baby Jesus, bringing gifts and sweets of their own. That’s where the “king” in king cake comes from. Today, the cakes are fried and doughy, glazed and frosted, typically in the Mardi Gras colors. They’re usually circular and braided, to resemble a King’s crown. Most cakes are baked with a tiny baby figurine on the inside, and whomever finds the toy, as tradition holds, must host the next big party.
The best place we found to celebrate is at French Roast, 2340 Broadway on 85th Street. They are featuring a special menu at lunch and dinner including Shrimp Po’Boys, Jambalaya, Beignets and Bananas Foster, live jazz in the evening on Mardi Gras day from the band Bedlam Swing, New Orleans’s Sazerac and Hurricane cocktails and gift certificates for anyone who finds the plastic baby figure in the King Cake (a Mardi Gras ritual.) The festivities started on February 17th and run through Mardi Gras day.
Food and Drink
Duomo 51 Opening Above Rockefeller Center on February 23
Duomo 51, a new Tuscan restaurant from the Ramerino Italian Prime team, will be opening in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, with stunning views of Rockefeller Center from its terrace, next Thursday, February 23rd.
Tucked away on the seventh floor of the Double Tree Hotel directly across the street from Rockefeller Center, Duomo 51 features an expansive dining room with an adjacent glass-enclosed terrace that offers sweeping views of Rockefeller Center and St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The terrace features a retractable roof that will be open during the warm weather months and will include an outdoor cocktail bar. Duomo 51 also offers elegant private event spaces with many different attractive set ups based on the size of the party and occasion.
The Tuscan-Italian menu by Executive Chef Vilfredo Hodai (Ramerino Italian Prime and La Giostra in Florence) showcases a modern interpretation of Tuscan dishes. The menu highlights signature handmade pastas, emphasizing seasonal ingredients, and showcases traditional dishes inspired by land and sea. Additionally, the wine list is composed of selections largely from Italy and California by the glass and by the bottle with a focus on Tuscany, including Super Tuscan varieties. The cocktail program focuses on classic cocktails like Martinis, Manhattans, and Old Fashioneds, made with premium ingredients.
Mmmm time to try out a new eatery.
