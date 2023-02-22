Today is National Margarita Day 

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Mardi Gras will commence. It is the party the day before Lent and has evolved into a week-long festival. New York use to celebrate it in style, but since COVID the celebrations are far and few between.

Traditional Kings Cake is served. The story of these glazed and frosted pastries dates back to the Medieval Times, when French, Belgian, and Spanish cultures commemorated the 12th day of Christmas with gifts and sweets. Biblically, the kings during this time would have been visiting the newborn baby Jesus, bringing gifts and sweets of their own. That’s where the “king” in king cake comes from. Today, the cakes are fried and doughy, glazed and frosted, typically in the Mardi Gras colors. They’re usually circular and braided, to resemble a King’s crown. Most cakes are baked with a tiny baby figurine on the inside, and whomever finds the toy, as tradition holds, must host the next big party.

The best place we found to celebrate is at French Roast, 2340 Broadway on 85th Street. They are featuring a special menu at lunch and dinner including Shrimp Po’Boys, Jambalaya, Beignets and Bananas Foster, live jazz in the evening on Mardi Gras day from the band Bedlam Swing, New Orleans’s Sazerac and Hurricane cocktails and gift certificates for anyone who finds the plastic baby figure in the King Cake (a Mardi Gras ritual.) The festivities started on February 17th and run through Mardi Gras day.