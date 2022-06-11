MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Music

Todd Almond Releases New Kate Bush Music Video Directed by Sophia Anne Caruso



Ghostlight Records has announced that Todd Almond has released a new music video for his Kate Bush medley (“Hounds of Love” / “Cloudbusting” / “Running Up That Hill”) today, Friday, June 10. The music video – inspired by the viral success of Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” after it appeared on “Stranger Things” – is available on YouTube HERE. The video was shot by Emilio Madrid and directed by Sophia Anne Caruso. The song was released on Almond’s album A Pony for Christmas last year. Almond is an acclaimed songwriter and performer who can currently be seen on Broadway as “Elias Burke” in Conor McPherson and Bob Dylan’s Girl from the North Country. An inspired folk-pop take on the classic holiday album, A Pony for Christmas weaves personal original compositions with new versions of traditional carols and unexpected reworkings of pop songs. The album is produced by Todd Almond and Peter Sachon. Stream or download the album now at toddalmond.lnk.to/APonyForChristmasPR/

Todd Almond is known for his singular songwriting in addition to his work as an accomplished performer. He recently toured the U.S. in his original musical Kansas City Choir Boy starring alongside rock icon Courtney Love, and starred in three of his original musicals at the famed Delacorte Theater in Central Park (The Tempest, The Winter’s Tale, and The Odyssey). His musical Girlfriend – based on the Matthew Sweet album of the same title – is a perennial favorite for theater companies around the country, and he is currently collaborating with producer David Foster on a new, original musical. He has previously collaborated with Sarah Ruhl (Melancholy Play: A Chamber Musical), Jenny Schwartz (Iowa), Laura Benanti (In Constant Search for the Right Kind of Attention), Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz (“Twohander”), Kelli O’Hara (“Live at Carnegie Hall”), and Andrew Rannells (“Live from Lincoln Center”).

Ghostlight Records has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings – building a library of over 200 records over the past 20 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway’s brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Ghostlight has won Grammy Awards for The Band’s Visit, The Book of MormonIn the Heights and Beautiful – The Carole King Musical. Ghostlight has also released solo albums from Patti LuPone, Kelli O’Hara, Sutton Foster, Billy Porter, and more. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theater composers and has developed extensive relationships with Jason Robert Brown, Michael John LaChiusa, and David Yazbek, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pasek & Paul, Tom Kitt, Joe Iconis, and Shaina Taub. Ghostlight Records is part of the Arts Music division at Warner Music Group.

Music

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

