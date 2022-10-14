Todos Medical advances Tollovir™: 3CL Clinical Trials to Phase 2

Todos Medical, an in-vitro diagnostics company that develops reliable early-detection blood tests and related solutions for cancer, neurodegenerative disorders, and coronaviruses, announced the advancement of its Tollovir™ clinical trials for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

“We are prepped to submit the revised IRB submission for the extension phase of the Tollovir™ Phase 2 clinical trial in hospitalized COVID patients. In the first cohort of 32 patients, the trial not only took death off the table for almost all patients, but it also improved their quality of life by reducing the time the patients spent in the hospital by 40%,” said the CEO of Todos Medical, Gerald Commissiong.

“This preliminary data has given us the confidence to not only expand the indications of Tollovir™ in clinical trials, but to also expand the use of our herbal remedy and dietary immune supplement which is packed with a powerful 3CL protease inhibitor capable of targeting the viral persistence of Long COVID. By no means is this blind ambition because we have already completed a very successful market research study of over 100 respondents for Tollovid™ without placebo control. The promising results led to an increase in our marketing efforts based upon the best resolution of symptom data related to fatigue, brain fog, and post-exertional malaise. We want to bring realistic solutions available now to the masses for viral persistence.”

Tollovid™’s successor, Tollovir™, he continued, is “the result of over 20+ years of development and an investment of over $20 million to date”. Tollovid™ was developed as an everyday antiviral herbal remedy product to be taken in all settings, whereas Tollovir™ is being developed for more serious medical conditions such as in the hospital or Long COVID when cytokine storm damages tissues. Both Tollovid™ and Tollovir™ address mechanisms critical in post-coronavirus conditions.

The work of Todos Medical is renowned worldwide for its groundbreaking research in medical testing. In essence, they take medical research concepts that lack extensive exploration and provide them the resources to produce and test the treatments of long-term ailments. Their products represent a carefully curated combination of “eastern medicine with western quality control”, ensuring that their testing and treatments are well-rounded, organic, and boutique.

Commissiong recalls that he “decided early on in the COVID pandemic to focus on bringing supplements with pharmaceutical quality to the market.” Impacted by the effects of COVID-19 in his personal life, he is driven by a desire to “give people their lives back” from the disastrous pandemic effects of persistent illnesses and ailments in the safest way possible, which for now means botanicals.

Todos Medical is also working to provide two new, protein-based breast cancer diagnostic blood tests, with the first, Videssa, to be available in 2023 as well as new immunology-based Alzheimer’s blood test LymPro completing beta-amyloid correlation studies in 2022.

In addition to Tollovir™ reaching its second phase of clinical trials and elevated breast cancer diagnostics on the horizon, Todos Medical is developing organic, novel supplements to aid those affected by long-term ailments under the guidance of Gerald Commissiong.

