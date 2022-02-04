Toilet Tank Flappers: How to Choose Right Type and Repair Them

For a home to function properly, the toilet needs to be maintained so you can peacefully spend your relaxation time. If your bathroom has many problems, you can think of renovating it as a whole or encounter the difficulties that might be causing it.

One big issue that many homeowners deal with is a non-functioning toilet flapper that may not be working efficiently, leading to problems like water leakage.

What is a Flapper?

The flapper is a piece of rubber or any other material installed in the toilet tank. The main purpose of a toilet flapper is to provide draining water from the tank into the toilet bowl once flushed. The latest flappers come with a chain and hook that helps lift the toilet flapper, facilitating water passage.

Choosing the Right Toilet Flapper

Ensure that you have the right type of toilet flapper installed that can help prevent leaks in your bathroom. It can cost you money if a toilet flapper is not properly installed.

When you go to a home renovation store for a new toilet flapper, make sure to purchase the right type. If you end up buying the wrong one, it may not flush properly or use more water than usual. Here are some toilet flappers that can be used according to your toilet seat.

Rubber Flappers

Rubber flappers work by simply attaching a cap to the overflow pipe. These are the latest type of flappers available in the stores. It comes with a chain and hooks that make it quite feasible for use. When the toilet is flushed, the chain is pulled that is attached to the flapper. After the flushing process, the toilet flapper valve comes back to its place.

They are the most reliable type if the length of the chain matches your toilet.

Seat Disk

These are the oldest type, with a small circular disk covering the overflow pipe, preventing water from traveling through it. In this type of toilet flapper, a water reservoir is used as a weight to hold the flapper open when you press the flush button.

Since these are the old style, it takes up more space in the toilet tank, making it difficult to replace when not functioning.

How to Choose the Size of Your Toilet Flapper

The size of flapper you need to install can vary due to differences in flush valve systems and toilet sizes. You need to choose the right size so that there is no water wastage.

You can choose from the following options.

If your flapper is the size of a baseball, it requires a two-inch flapper.

If your flapper is equal to the size of the grapefruit, then it requires a three-inch flapper.

How to Fix the Toilet Flapper

There are mainly two reasons why your toilet may start acting up when having problems with a flapper. First, you need to identify what is causing the flushing action to be faulty. It can be that your toilet is not flushing properly or the flapper does not fit according to toilet size.

When you face any issues regarding the rubber flapper, open the toilet tank and look at the large opening in the bottom of the tank. You will see the flush valve, which starts the flush cycle. If your toilet flapper is working, then it should be able to settle back down into the flush valve opening and close tightly until flushed next time.

When the Flapper Does Not Correctly Flush

If your toilet does not fully flush when you press it, there could be an underlying issue. It is mainly due to the improper functioning of the chain that connects the flush lever to the flapper. When the chain has too much slack, it fails to pull the flapper, and the sufficient amount of water does not fill up the tank. You can follow the below steps for a little fix-up at home.

Adjust the chain until the slack reduces to only about half an inch. Then check the flush to see if the toilet flushes fully. If not, then adjust the chain again. If, after adjusting, the chain might be hanging down a bit more than usual, you can trim the length with the help of pliers.

When the Toilet Tank is Leaking

You may face water wastage issues when the toilet tank overflows even after the flushing action is completed. It happens when the flapper is not properly placed against the flush valve. It causes water to flow down the toilet bowl even when not using the flush function. One more reason is that the tank’s water supply is insufficient to close the valve, which causes the water to overflow. Here are some tips to fix it: