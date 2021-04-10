Tomer Shushan’s Live-Action Short White Eye is nominated for a 2021 Academy Award

This topical film has screened at over 90 film festivals, including 23 Oscar-qualifying. This Live-Action short has won numerous accolades including the Oscar-qualifying Best Narrative Short Award at SXSW Film Festival. White Eye was nominated for a 2020 Ophir Award and it has been nominated for a 2021 Oscar in the Live Action Short Film category. The film was supported by MAKOR film foundation.

A man finds his stolen bicycle and it now belongs to a stranger.

In his attempts to retrieve the bicycle, he struggles to remain human.Director Tomer Shushan is a writer and film director from Israel whose 2017 short film Inside Shells screened in FIPA, Sao Paulo International Short Film Festival and many others. White Eye is his second short, which went on to win the Oscar-qualifying Award at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival and 2020 Urbanworld Film Festival. Tomer is currently developing an Israeli TV series Torso and his first feature film Between The Sand Grains.

Co-Producer and Film Editor Shira Hochman has produced several short films including White Eye by Tomer Shushan, Horst by Miki Polonski, and My Little Evie by Hadar Morag. She is developing two feature films: Tomer Shushan’s Between The Sand Grains and Takotsubo by Miki Polonski. As an editor, Shira Hochman worked on a large number of short and feature films, leading her to be nominated for the Best Editing Award at the 2014 Israeli Academy Awards. Co-Producer Kobi Mizrahi’s feature The Dive which he collaborated with director Yona Rozenkier won 4 awards including Best Feature Award at Jerusalem International Film Festival 2018, won 2 awards in Locarno International Film Festival 2018, it screened at Toronto International Film Festival, AFI Fest and many others. Kobi also Produced Water, an Israeli-Palestinian omnibus project which opened critics’ week, Venice 2012, screened in Busan and won the Amnesty International award 2013. Mizrah is currently working on a few feature films.

White Eye has screened at many high profile film festivals such as Nashville, Palm Springs ShortFest, Flicker's Rhode Island International Film Festival, Encounters Film Festival, Show Me Shorts, and some of its awards wins include the 2020 Best International Short Fiction Award at The Galway Film Fleadh and 2020 Best Short Fiction Award at Haifa International Film Festival.