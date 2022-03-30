Tommy Shek – Different Investment Options for All Pocket Types and Age Groups

Investing can seem daunting; however, there are several specific steps anyone can take to make investments not only easy and accessible but also safe and beneficial. Several factors influence which investments could be best at any moment; these include the individual’s current career path and the amount of money they have set aside for investment purposes. Here is a quick look into some low-to-high risk investments that you may try based on your personal goals and lifestyle.

Savings accounts

Cash management accounts and online savings accounts combine the features of checking and savings accounts. They often pay higher interest than a traditional bank account. Some can produce over 3% of interest. Interest amount may enter your account regularly, or you may have to request it from time to time. You can write checks against your cash management account or access the funds by ATM card. When you have an account with a bank, you will typically not find many of these helpful features even though banks offer cash management services with their Internet banking services. If you plan to invest in this type of account, add at least 3-6 months of your living expenses.

Government bonds

Government bonds are loans from the government to the government which pays investors interest. As a result, they are very low-risk but offer lower returns than other types of bonds with more risks and potentially handsome rewards. Government bonds are virtually safe, so they tend not to provide such high returns as other investments, remarks Tommy Shek. More precisely, bonds are a few types of investments that offer a haven to investors who may not be emotionally equipped to handle sudden market volatility or declining stock values. If you wish to invest in these vehicles, you can contact an underwriting investment bank, the government, or a broker.

Mutual funds

Suppose you don’t want to take on the responsibility of managing an entire portfolio. Mutual funds are a convenient way to have professionals purchase and manage one or more investments for you, usually stocks or bonds. Mutual funds offer an inexpensive way to diversify — spreading your money across multiple investments — to protect yourself against the potential loss of any single investment. They allow you to leverage the stock market’s valuable investment returns. One of your sources for investing in mutual funds can be discount brokerage firms.

Index funds

Tommy Shek says, index funds are passive funds that buy and hold all the company shares in an index. Instead of trying to beat the market, it simply tries to match it. Because they cost less in management fees and tend to be less volatile than active funds, index funds are tax efficient. Additionally, new investors who cannot take advantage of lower tax rates can use those valuable funds in one of these low-cost investment vehicles offering tax efficiency for future growth.

Certificates of deposit, corporate bonds, dividend stocks, real estate, and other options are also there for any investor who wants to grow their money. But some of them can be expensive and risky. Hence, it is better to study them well before doing anything.