MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Tomorrow Head To Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park’s Annual Tree Lighting

Tomorrow Head To Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park’s Annual Tree Lighting

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park’s Annual Tree Lighting, November 29, 2022 in NYC. Photo credit Tess Mayer

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will host its annual Tree Lighting on Tuesday, November 29, beginning at 6pm. This year’s event will be hosted by Broadway performers Jessica Vosk and Jelani Remy and will feature performances by The Haydenettes (28-time U.S. National Champion synchronized skating team and 5-time World Bronze Medalists) and Figure Skating in Harlem, as well as a stellar lineup of live skate performances from Olympic and World Champion skaters Mirai Nagasu (2018 U.S. Olympic Bronze Medalist), Polina Edmunds (2014 U.S. Olympian and 2-time U.S. National Silver Medalist), Ryan Bradley (2011 U.S. National Champion and 2008 Skate Canada International Silver Medalist)and Oona (2022 World Junior Champions and Ice Theatre of New York Junior Apprentices) and Gage Brown. The evening will also include fireworks and many more surprises!

This year’s tree, standing 45 feet tall and weighing more than 8,000 pounds, is a sight to be seen! Head to Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park on November 29 to watch as the tree is lit with approximately 12,000 lights.

Attendance is free and no tickets are required. Capacity is limited and first-come, first-served. Seating for the event opens at 4pm. For those who are unable to join in person, the event will be live-streamed for free at wintervillage.org.

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Michael Harrison a New Musical Theatre Partnership

Suzanna BowlingNovember 29, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

Suzanna BowlingNovember 28, 2022
Read More

Time To Submit Your Wishes

Suzanna BowlingNovember 28, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 26, 2022
Read More

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For December

Suzanna BowlingNovember 26, 2022
Read More

Events In December Started In November But Run Until The End of the Year

Suzanna BowlingNovember 26, 2022
Read More

Black Friday 2022: Free Food and Deals

Suzanna BowlingNovember 25, 2022
Read More

Happy Thanksgiving From T2C

Suzanna BowlingNovember 24, 2022
Read More

Day 2 of The Rehearsals For the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with Paula Abdul, Gloria Estefan, Jordin Sparks, The Radio City Rockettes, and More

Genevieve Rafter KeddyNovember 24, 2022
Read More