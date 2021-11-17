Tomorrow The LEGO® Holiday Truck is Coming to New York

Just in time for the holidays and annual Build to Give campaign, The LEGO® Group is spreading joy to our community via the beloved nationwide LEGO Holiday Truck Tour coming to New York on Novemeber 17. With new experiences for 2021, we’ll be kicking off at West 49th Street between Rockefeller Plaza and 6th Avenue and driving around the community giving away free LEGO gifts and more, which you can follow along in real time at www.lego.com/lego-holiday-truck-tour.

This holiday season, your small build can make a big difference. Simply grab a handful of LEGO® bricks, build a star holiday decoration, share and tag it with #BuildToGive and you can help bring the joy of LEGO play to 1.5 million children in need.

