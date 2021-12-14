MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Tonight An Evening of Caroling at Bryant Park Featuring New York City Opera and Singers From The Performing Arts Show Choir Skate + Santa

Tonight An Evening of Caroling at Bryant Park Featuring New York City Opera and Singers From The Performing Arts Show Choir Skate + Santa

New York City Opera announces an evening of caroling at Bryant Park on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 5:45pm. A quartet of singers from New York City Opera will perform an hour of iconic Christmas carols alongside students from the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts Show Choir, accompanied by a brass quintet featuring artists from Manhattan School of Music. This concert will be filled with your favorite holiday music selections, perfect for people of all ages: “Oh Holy Night,” “Jingle Bells,” “Joy to the World,” “Rudolph the Rednosed Reindeer” and more. This free performance takes place near the Christmas Tree and can be enjoyed by skaters on the Rink as well as visitors throughout the rink deck. For more information, visit https://bryantpark.org/?/programs/new-york-city-opera-caroling

Soloists include Kate Fruchterman, soprano; Elissa Pfaender, mezzo-soprano; Glenn Seven Allen, tenor; Christopher Nazarian, bass. Featuring pianist Kathryn Olander and conducted by Elaine Rinaldi. 
Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is popularly known as NYC’s only free admission ice skating rink.  Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is open daily through March 6, 2022 and in addition to The Rink, the annual winter event features fun, outdoor activities including the Holiday Shops by Urbanspace, delicious food and drink offerings at The Lodge by Prime Video, the Curling Café and Cozy Igloos.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is also thrilled to announce Skate + Santa beginning Saturday, December 18 through Thursday, December 23. Snap a free pic with Santa after a morning of skating when you reserve Skate + Santa tickets here

Those who aren’t skating can still take a photo with Santa by the tree! Santa is available for photos from 10am-noon each day. There is a $5 suggested donation per person for non-skaters and masks are strongly encouraged, but may be temporarily removed for the photo. 

Check out more details on Skate + Santa at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

