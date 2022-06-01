Tony and Emmy Award winner Blythe Danner Generously Donates An Engraved Plaque To The Rehearsal Club Where She Lived As a Young Actress.

photo credit: Sue Coflin/Max Photos

The Rehearsal Club (TRC), the legendary rooming house for aspiring actresses that inspired the Ferber/Kaufman play Stage Door, is thrilled to announce actress Miranda Jones as the winner of the annual Rising Star Event at Symphony Space held May 16.

Miranda Jones hails from Roanoke, Virginia. She originated the role of Ella McCormick on the national tour of Elf on the Shelf. Miranda was recently featured in Sundog Theatre’s Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2002. Beginning in July she’ll be singing and dancing around the Hawaiian Islands with Norwegian Cruise Lines “Pride of America” ship.

At the 53rd Street branch of The New York Public Library (18 West 53rd Street) the installation and dedication of a plaque generously donated by the Tony and Emmy Award winning actress and TRC alum Blythe Danner commemorating the original location of The Rehearsal Club on West 53rd Street.

TRC President Gale Patron introduced a Letter from the Mayor of the City of New York, Eric Adams, read by Carla Hoke-Miller, from the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.

Proclamations were received from the office of Manhattan Borough President, Mark Levine, who proclaimed Wednesday, May 11, 2022 “The Rehearsal Club Appreciation Day” in the Borough of Manhattan of the great city of New York and from NYC Council Members Gale Brewer, Eric Bottcher and Keith Gaines.

Gale Patron, TRC President remarked “Our May trio of historic events focused on the legacy of the original Rehearsal Club in tandem with our miraculous revival of affordable housing and sanctuary for talented young women aspiring to careers in the performing arts. Our new residents brought the house down at MoMA in their performance of “45-47 West 53rd” from the musical based on The Rehearsal Club by Jamey Simpson and Charles Liepart, “Cinderella’s of West 53rd”. A dream come true!”

The dedication of the commemorative plaque by Ms. Danner was in acknowledgement of the iconic, revered The Rehearsal Club, whose alumnae include Carol Burnett, Blythe Danner, Kim Cattrall, Sandy Duncan, Diane Keaton, Cynthia Darlow and Cynthia Gregory.

Four decades after the closure of the original residence in 1979, TRC reopened its safe haven for deserving female talent in January 2022 at The Webster Apartments on West 34th Street. The revived Residency Program, conceived and executed by volunteer alumnae, offers room and board at affordable rates plus mentorships, workshops and networking opportunities.

For further information on The Rehearsal Club or to become a member contact TRC President Gale Patron at galepatron@aol.com or Vice-President Francine Mancini at mancini.francine@gmail.com.