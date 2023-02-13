Connect with us

Tony and Emmy Award Winning Set Designer Eugene Lee Leaves Broadway A Little More Empty

14 hours ago

Eugene Lee, worked in film, theater, and television. He was the production designer for Saturday Night Live from the show’s premiere in 1975 until his death, except for the years 1980-1985. He won three Tony Awards for Candide, Sweeney Todd, and Wicked, as well as the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Set Design.

Lee’s other New York theatre work included on Amazing Grace, Alice in Wonderland, The Normal Heart, Agnes of God, Ragtime, Uncle Vanya, Ruby Sunrise, Bounce, and A Number. His film credits include Coppola’s Hammett, Huston’s Mr. North and Malle’s Vanya on 42nd Street.

Full stage shot of actors Angela Lansbury (C) & Len Cariou (R) w. cast in a scene fr. the Broadway musical “Sweeney Todd”. Martha Swope © Billy Rose Theatre Division, The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

Lee became resident designer at Trinity Repertory Company in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1967.

Wicked Set model

Lee had a BFA each from the Goodman School of Drama at the Art Institute of Chicago (now at DePaul University) and Carnegie Mellon University, an MFA from the Yale School of Drama and three honorary Ph.Ds.

Lee was in a relationship with fellow designer Franne Lee. In 1981, he married Brooke Lutz. Lee had one son from each relationship. He was a decades-long resident of Providence, and while working on Saturday Night Live, he commuted to New York City from Rhode Island during the week and stayed at The Yale Club. Lee died in Providence on February 6, 2023, at the age of 83.

Lee was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2006

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Now Is The Perfect Time To Visit The National Jazz Museum With Disney/Pixar and Soul

2 weeks ago

January 29, 2023

February is Black History Month, and Disney is helping by bringing a jazz exhibit inspired from the hit Disney/Pixar film Soul.  Titled “The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure,” and it is coming to the National Jazz Museum in Harlem located at 58 W 129th Street.

‘The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure’ is a tribute to the human experience,” says Carmen Smith, senior vice president, creative development – product/content & inclusive strategies of Walt Disney imagineering. The exhibit, which was previously housed in New Orleans and Kansas City, opens on February 10 until August 31.

Included will be a player piano, a working 78rpm Victrola, and Duke Ellington’s white grand piano. You can also expect maquettes of characters from Soul and virtual experiences via the Play Disney Parks app.

In Soul, the musician, mentor and teacher Joe Gardner will accompany visitors on a tour and give them a history lesson on jazz, a musical art form originated Buddy Bolden and the legendary Louis Armstrong. Harlem is an ideal place to celebrate the history of jazz and the many Black pioneers who paved the way. Jazz broke the barriers with artistry, passion and purpose.

Check out the exhibition and  honor those who came before us and the sounds that still captivate.

 

Come and Ring in Lunar New Year at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park!

3 weeks ago

January 21, 2023

The celebration for the Year of the Rabbit will take place on Sunday, February 5th. Guests of all ages are invited to make a wish for the new year at the wishing tree station, open from 10am – 1:00pm. Families can also participate in Lunar New Year crafts, join a ribbon dancing class, and watch a Lion Dance and other traditional musical performances by the New York Chinese Cultural Center.

​​Graphical user interface, text Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Open from 10am – 1:00pm. F

10:00am – 1:00pm Wishing Tree Activity on NW corner of Rink

10:30am – 11:00am Lunar New Year Crafts in Overlook

11:00am – 11:15am Lion Dance performed by NYCCC

11:15am – 11:25am  photo Op with Lion in Overlook

11:30am – 12:00pm Traditional Dance / Music Performances by NYCCC in Overlook

12:00pm – 1:00pm Ribbon Dancing Class in Overlook with Margaret Yuen

For more information about events happening through March 5, 2022 at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, visit WinterVillage.org.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. Entrance between 40th Street and 42nd Street on 6th Avenue

Metro Marché Brings Healthy, Fresh Food To Midtown

4 weeks ago

January 20, 2023

I was invited to try a new restaurant, located at 30 West 57th Street. Metro Marché is under the same ownership as Café Metro, Manhattan’s longest & oldest brand for lunch and catering, and Fresh & co. They are opened daily Monday-Friday 7am-6pm and Saturday & Sunday 8am-5pm.

There is so much to try, but both my guest and I had different versions of the Market Table. In this dish you select your base from brown rice, organic field greens or quinoa. I choose quinoa, which is a black grain version that is so flavorful. Next you select two sides. I had the baked mac & cheese, that was so creamy and light and roasted brussel sprouts. I added roasted  triple colored carrots, just to try. Both were out of this world. Then you pick a protein and I choose marinated shrimp ($16.95), again fresh and tender. The you add a sauce and I choose avocado chimichurri, which added to the amazing taste. All I could do was ooh and aaaah as I was enjoying every mouthful.

My guest also did the bowl with field greens, fresh Salmon ($17.95), roasted brussel sprouts and roasted  triple colored carrots and was just as much in heaven as I was. Both bowls could have easily been split, as the amounts are so generous. Neither of us finished our bowls. If you get a bowl with just vegetables the price is $11.95 and you get three choices. Also on the menu is Chef Designed Salads and Make Your Own Salads with so many choices and all look so appetizing.

There are also Chef Designed Sandwiches, that looked mouthwatering. Everything is reasonably priced and generous.
For drinks we both tried a version of House Made Refreshers ($5). I had Passion Fruit with Green Tea and my guest Peach with Black Tea. I found this drink so satisfying.
Metro Marche’s ambiance is modern, sleek casual-style dining and comfortable. Since Metro Marché is only two weeks old, it has yet to have been truly discovered.
For dessert we tried an ice coffee ($3.75) and an ice cappuccino ($4.75) that was again fresh and well done.
For dessert I had one of the best bites ever….a lemon blondie.
My guest had a warmed cinnamon roll that melted in your mouth and a bowl of fresh fruit, where the berries were juicy and wonderfully plump.
Metro Marché is available for catering and for breakfast where I am longing to try their Blueberry Pancakes, Almond Crusted French Toast and the It’s Greek To Me Omelette with Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Onions and Tomatoes.
I will definitely be back as this was some of the freshest, healthiest, satisfying and most affordable food I have eaten in awhile. I wish Metro Marché was open later so I could go before going to Carnegie Hall next week, but this is the perfect spot before heading to Central Park, the Apple Store or the SAG Screening Room.

Metro Marché: 30 West 57th Street Monday-Friday 7am-6pm / Saturday & Sunday 8am-5pm.

