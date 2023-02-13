Uncategorized
Tony and Emmy Award Winning Set Designer Eugene Lee Leaves Broadway A Little More Empty
Eugene Lee, worked in film, theater, and television. He was the production designer for Saturday Night Live from the show’s premiere in 1975 until his death, except for the years 1980-1985. He won three Tony Awards for Candide, Sweeney Todd, and Wicked, as well as the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Set Design.
Lee’s other New York theatre work included on Amazing Grace, Alice in Wonderland, The Normal Heart, Agnes of God, Ragtime, Uncle Vanya, Ruby Sunrise, Bounce, and A Number. His film credits include Coppola’s Hammett, Huston’s Mr. North and Malle’s Vanya on 42nd Street.
Lee became resident designer at Trinity Repertory Company in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1967.
Lee had a BFA each from the Goodman School of Drama at the Art Institute of Chicago (now at DePaul University) and Carnegie Mellon University, an MFA from the Yale School of Drama and three honorary Ph.Ds.
Lee was in a relationship with fellow designer Franne Lee. In 1981, he married Brooke Lutz. Lee had one son from each relationship. He was a decades-long resident of Providence, and while working on Saturday Night Live, he commuted to New York City from Rhode Island during the week and stayed at The Yale Club. Lee died in Providence on February 6, 2023, at the age of 83.
Lee was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2006
Art
Now Is The Perfect Time To Visit The National Jazz Museum With Disney/Pixar and Soul
February is Black History Month, and Disney is helping by bringing a jazz exhibit inspired from the hit Disney/Pixar film Soul. Titled “The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure,” and it is coming to the National Jazz Museum in Harlem located at 58 W 129th Street.
‘The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure’ is a tribute to the human experience,” says Carmen Smith, senior vice president, creative development – product/content & inclusive strategies of Walt Disney imagineering. The exhibit, which was previously housed in New Orleans and Kansas City, opens on February 10 until August 31.
Included will be a player piano, a working 78rpm Victrola, and Duke Ellington’s white grand piano. You can also expect maquettes of characters from Soul and virtual experiences via the Play Disney Parks app.
In Soul, the musician, mentor and teacher Joe Gardner will accompany visitors on a tour and give them a history lesson on jazz, a musical art form originated Buddy Bolden and the legendary Louis Armstrong. Harlem is an ideal place to celebrate the history of jazz and the many Black pioneers who paved the way. Jazz broke the barriers with artistry, passion and purpose.
Check out the exhibition and honor those who came before us and the sounds that still captivate.
Uncategorized
Come and Ring in Lunar New Year at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park!
The celebration for the Year of the Rabbit will take place on Sunday, February 5th. Guests of all ages are invited to make a wish for the new year at the wishing tree station, open from 10am – 1:00pm. Families can also participate in Lunar New Year crafts, join a ribbon dancing class, and watch a Lion Dance and other traditional musical performances by the New York Chinese Cultural Center.
Open from 10am – 1:00pm. F
10:00am – 1:00pm Wishing Tree Activity on NW corner of Rink
10:30am – 11:00am Lunar New Year Crafts in Overlook
11:00am – 11:15am Lion Dance performed by NYCCC
11:15am – 11:25am photo Op with Lion in Overlook
11:30am – 12:00pm Traditional Dance / Music Performances by NYCCC in Overlook
12:00pm – 1:00pm Ribbon Dancing Class in Overlook with Margaret Yuen
For more information about events happening through March 5, 2022 at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, visit WinterVillage.org.
Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. Entrance between 40th Street and 42nd Street on 6th Avenue
Food and Drink
Metro Marché Brings Healthy, Fresh Food To Midtown
I was invited to try a new restaurant, located at 30 West 57th Street. Metro Marché is under the same ownership as Café Metro, Manhattan’s longest & oldest brand for lunch and catering, and Fresh & co. They are opened daily Monday-Friday 7am-6pm and Saturday & Sunday 8am-5pm.
There is so much to try, but both my guest and I had different versions of the Market Table. In this dish you select your base from brown rice, organic field greens or quinoa. I choose quinoa, which is a black grain version that is so flavorful. Next you select two sides. I had the baked mac & cheese, that was so creamy and light and roasted brussel sprouts. I added roasted triple colored carrots, just to try. Both were out of this world. Then you pick a protein and I choose marinated shrimp ($16.95), again fresh and tender. The you add a sauce and I choose avocado chimichurri, which added to the amazing taste. All I could do was ooh and aaaah as I was enjoying every mouthful.
My guest also did the bowl with field greens, fresh Salmon ($17.95), roasted brussel sprouts and roasted triple colored carrots and was just as much in heaven as I was. Both bowls could have easily been split, as the amounts are so generous. Neither of us finished our bowls. If you get a bowl with just vegetables the price is $11.95 and you get three choices. Also on the menu is Chef Designed Salads and Make Your Own Salads with so many choices and all look so appetizing.
Metro Marché: 30 West 57th Street Monday-Friday 7am-6pm / Saturday & Sunday 8am-5pm.
