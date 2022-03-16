Tony and Grammy Award-winning John Lloyd Young Returns to The Café Carlyle

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Film, stage and concert artist, John Lloyd Young has sung at the White House, the U.S. Congress, and to sold-out crowds at the Hollywood Bowl; Carnegie Hall; The Kennedy Center; Lincoln Center; New York’s Cafe Carlyle; Feinstein’s in New York, Indianapolis, San Francisco, and Los Angeles; the Pasadena, New York, and Cincinnati Pops; New Year’s Eve in Times Square; the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade; Radio City Music Hall, and many others. His 2014 debut solo album of classic R&B standards, MY TURN…, remains a five-star-rated Amazon bestseller.

Tony and Grammy Award-winning Young, along with Grammy Award-nominated Music Director Tommy Faragher, return to Café Carlyle with John Lloyd Young, Broadway’s Jersey Boy, April 19 – 23.  This new show is a celebration of classic hits from the ‘50s and ‘60s presented in the authentic acoustic style of original rock ‘n’ roll, Doo-Wop, and R&B standards. Along with tracks from Young’s critically acclaimed debut album “My Turn”, the show features “Sherry”, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You”, “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me”, “In the Still of the Night” along with treasures from Roy Orbison to The Platters, the Righteous Brothers to Paul McCartney, Adele to Luther Vandross, Little Anthony, Elvis, Tom Jones and more.

Young originated the role of “Frankie Valli” in the Original Broadway Cast of the international smash-hit, Jersey Boys, garnering unprecedented accolades from New York and national media. He went on to win the Lead Actor Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, becoming the only American actor to date to win all four leading-actor awards for a Broadway debut. He is the lead vocalist on the double-Platinum, Grammy Award-winning Jersey Boys Original Cast Album, and played the role at the Piccadilly Theatre on London’s West End. Young was hand-picked by director Clint Eastwood to reprise his award-winning turn in Jersey Boys for Warner Bros. Pictures, becoming one of only a select-few actors in entertainment history to bring their Tony-winning role to the big screen.

Tommy Faragher is a Grammy-nominated, ASCAP Pop Award winning music producer, composer, songwriter, arranger, and musician for film, tv, live shows and record labels. Faragher’s vast discography includes top Billboard chart singles and over a dozen Gold/Platinum album awards. In Faragher’s four decades in the music industry, he has written and produced for leading artists such as, Al Green, Kelly Clarkson, BB King, Josh Grobin, and Celine Dion. His film and television work includes, FOX’s Glee, CBS’s The Crazy Ones, CBS’s The Odd Couple, HBO’s The Normal Heart, FOX’s Beverly Hills 90210 and composing/scoring the animated short feature “Follow Your Heart” (submitted to the Sundance 2016 film festival). Faragher has served as Young’s Musical Director and Producer since 2012.

Faragher produced Young’s album “My Turn”, and they are currently collaborating on original material for live performance and future recordings.

Performances will take place Tuesday – Thursday at 8:45pm. Reservations can be made online via Tock. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue). Reservations can be made through Tock. 

Cabaret

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C.

