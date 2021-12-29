MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Tony Award® Nominee Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Picture from Liz Callaway’s Facebook page.

Feinstein’s/54 BelowFeinstein’s/54 Belowo the 54 stage this March. Celebrated for her “bright, sunny voice” (The New York Times) that “you never grow tired of listening to” (BroadwayWorld), this Broadway and cabaret star will debut a new show To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, honoring the legacy of Stephen Sondheim on March 23-26 at 7pm. Tickets start at $65. 

In 1970, Liz Callaway saw a musical that would change her life forever – Company, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, at the Alvin Theater. A decade later, she would make her Broadway debut in Merrily We Roll Along, written by the same composer, directed by the same director (Hal Prince), and opening at the same theater. 

Now, with her new show, To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, she pays homage to the writer who changed the course ofher life. Honoring the life and songs of the most influential composer/lyricist of the modern musical, the Emmy winner and Tony Award® nominee celebrates the master with a carefully curated evening of the words and music of Stephen Joshua Sondheim. 

To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim plays Feinstein’s/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 23-26 at 7:00pm. Cover charges start at $65. VIP seating is available starting at $85, and Premium seating is available at $105-$110. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at54below.com/LizCallaway. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. 

Tony Award® nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along. She has gone on to star in BabyMiss SaigonThe Look of LoveThe Three Musketeers, and for 5 years appeared as Grizabella in Cats. Off-Broadway credits include The Spitfire Grill (Drama Desk nomination), Marry Me a Little, and Brownstone. She also appeared in “A Stephen Sondheim Evening,” the legendary “Follies in Concert” at Lincoln Center, and “Inside the Actor’s Studio: Stephen Sondheim.” Regional and international credits include the one-person play Every Brilliant Thing, Dot in Sunday in the Park with George, Eva Peron in Evita, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, and the European premiere of Sondheim on Sondheim at London’s Royal Festival Hall. 

Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song “Journey to the Past” in the animated feature Anastasia. Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan PrincessBeauty and the Beast, and The Rewrite with The Hugh Grant. 

Her extensive concert and symphony career has included appearances in London, Paris, Iceland, Vietnam, Australia, China and nearly every major city in the U.S. She performs regularly with her sister Ann Hampton Callaway, as well as composer Stephen Schwartz, and has had the great pleasure of singing with Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams and the legendary Johnny Mathis. 

Liz has seven solo recordings including her newest CD, Comfort and Joy- An Acoustic Christmas. www.lizcallaway.com.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

