Tony Award Nominee Montego Glover and Broadway’s Quentin Earl Darrington Go Beyond the Veil

Resounding, the immersive-audio entertainment company, announced today casting for the world premiere live outdoor performance and simulcast of Beyond the Veil, an original ghost thriller by Steve Wargo, as part of the month-long residency at the theatrical drive-in experience Radial Park at Halletts Point Play.

Quentin Earl Darrington

Leading the cast are Tony Award nominee Montego Glover (Memphis, Les Misérables, Hamilton) as Rebecca, a Spiritualist medium determined to bring justice to the dead, and Broadway’s Quentin Earl Darrington (Ragtime, Cats, Once on This Island) as the Narrator, a small-town doctor wracked with grief and beset by spectral visitations.

Beyond the Veil, a world-premiere ghost play, will run for two performances only Friday, April 30, Saturday, May 1 at 8:00 PM ET, and runs approximately 60 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets, starting at just $10, are now on sale at resounding.live/radialpark.

Joining Glover and Darrington are Broadway’s Alyssa Fox (Frozen, Wicked) as Mother, Siho Ellsmore (Resounding’s Dracula, Nutcracker; Jewtopia) as Miriam, Mary Jo McConnell (National tours: Sister Act, All Shook Up) as Cora, and John Stimac (Resounding’s Dracula; Met Opera: Akhnaten) as Father.

Fresh off a successful launch and fall run of remotely produced and performed live immersive-audio plays, Resounding will be producing some of the first live entertainment events in New York City in 2021 at the stunning outdoor venue in Astoria featuring unobstructed views of the Manhattan skyline.

Wargo will direct his ghost play, with Sound Design by Josh Samuels, which will include a fully immersive “horrorscape” of creaks, faceless whispers, shocking screeches and suspenseful silence to tell the tale of two grieving families who come together to seek help from a medium to “lift the veil” to the realm of the dead and find closure. What they discover there is the stuff of nightmares and will haunt them, and audiences, long after the seance has ended.

The production will be performed for both an in-person audience and via audio simulcast as part of a month-long festival at the theatrical drive-in experience Radial Park. In-person audiences will be given special “silent disco”-style headphones to get the full immersive sound experience while enjoying atmospheric and stage projections on the venue’s 50×60 foot screen. Award-winning NYC bartender Jena Ellenwood will curate an at home experience for remote audiences including exclusive access to seance-themed dinner menu suggestions and a custom cocktail recipe perfect for enjoying a “night out, in.”

Other immersive audio plays in the five-week residency (April 23 – May 23), include the unauthorized parody in iambic pentameter of a classic film script, Clu-eth (April 23 – 24), an adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Tempest (May 7 – 8), the company’s ever-popular Treasure Island, starring Tony Award nominee Rob McClure (May 14 – 15), and Triassic Parq: The Musical (May 21 – 23).

Additional free tickets will be available to NYCHA Astoria Houses residents via digital lottery.

Guests at Radial Park can enjoy the theatrical show from the safety of their own vehicles or via reserved picnic tables spaced appropriately for social distancing for those who prefer biking, walking, or taking the ferry to Halletts Point Play.

Following the requirements of government and health officials, Radial Park will continue to implement strict health and safety protocols including temperature checks upon arrival via an infrared, touchless thermometer; color-coded wristbands for social distancing; and more.

Radial Park’s cinemersive experience, dubbed “Broadway at the Drive-In,” officially opened October 1, 2020 with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera on the big screen along with live specially interwoven musical numbers from Broadway’s Derrick Davis and Ali Ewoldt alongside a live 11-piece orchestra and continued with Purple Rain featuring Aaron Marcellus, Nick Rashad Burroughs and Lenesha “Sister” Randolph and Selena, starring two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezadasinging hits from the films in front of live bands. This Spring Broadway at the Drive-In returns with the iconic, blockbuster, fan-favorite film, The Blues Brothers beginning Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Radial Park at Halletts Point Play is led by producers Jeremy Shepard and Marco Shalma with a creative team that includes two-time Tony Award and three-time Emmy Award winner Dale Badway (Executive Producer and Creative Director) Shira Milikowsky (Creative Director and Producer) and Vanjah Boikai (Associate Producer).

The Resounding team includes Steve Wargo (Creative Director), Blair Russell (Director of Operations), Jen Ash (Production & Broadcast Director), and Holly Buczek, CSA (Casting Director).