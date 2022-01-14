MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel Returns to Feinstein’s/54 Below in It’s Not About Me

Feinstein’s/54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club, welcomes Tony Award® winner Beth Leavel back after she brought the house down on New Year’s Eve. Her previous outings at Broadway’s favorite basements garnered raves, with reviewers dubbing her a “dyed in the wool, high voltage Broadway star” (Bistro Awards), whose performances are “heartfelt, smart, honest, and surprisingly vulnerable (BroadwayWorld). The Prom favorite returns on January 22 at 7pm. For reservations and information, visit 54below.com/BethLeavel.

Back for an encore by popular demand! Following a smash-hit New Year’s Eve celebration, Tony Award® winner Beth Leavel (The PromThe Drowsy Chaperone) returns to Feinstein’s/54 Below this January! It’s Not About Me is a celebration of Leavel’s long and storied career as one of Broadway’s biggest, belting-est divas. Join this iconic star for a night of story and song as she takes you through her favorite roles she’s played, the ones that got away, and the ones she’s still chasing after. Filled with laughs and surprises, this is one show you won’t want to miss. Music direction by Phil Reno.

Beth Leavel: It’s Not About Me plays Feinstein’s/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 22 at 7:00pm. 

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

