Off Broadway

Tony Award winner Jennifer Ehle and Emmy Award winner David Strathairn in PHÈDRE 

Secret yearnings unleashed, ruinous deceits perpetrated, scandalous familial dysfunction displayed…isn’t it astonishing what loneliness can do to a person? Once a model mother and devoted wife, Phèdre finds her resolve destroyed as her desire for her maturing stepson becomes inescapable and all-consuming.

Join Red Bull Theatre for this revelation reading of PHÈDRE by Jean Racine, in a new translation by Rob Melrose and directed by Lanise Antoine Shelley. In-Person & SIimulcast, live from FIAF Florence Gould Hall, on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:30 and Streaming on Demand February 21-26, 2023

Red Bull Theatre is delighted to partner with the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) to present this staged reading of Jean Racine’s 17th-century tragedy with an exceptional cast led by . Join us in rediscovering this timeless classic of French theater in a new translation by Rob Melrose.

