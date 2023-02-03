Tony Award winner Jennifer Ehle and Emmy Award winner David Strathairn in PHÈDRE 

Secret yearnings unleashed, ruinous deceits perpetrated, scandalous familial dysfunction displayed…isn’t it astonishing what loneliness can do to a person? Once a model mother and devoted wife, Phèdre finds her resolve destroyed as her desire for her maturing stepson becomes inescapable and all-consuming.

Join Red Bull Theatre for this revelation reading of PHÈDRE by Jean Racine, in a new translation by Rob Melrose and directed by Lanise Antoine Shelley. In-Person & SIimulcast, live from FIAF Florence Gould Hall, on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:30 and Streaming on Demand February 21-26, 2023

Red Bull Theatre is delighted to partner with the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) to present this staged reading of Jean Racine’s 17th-century tragedy with an exceptional cast led by . Join us in rediscovering this timeless classic of French theater in a new translation by Rob Melrose.