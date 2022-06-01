MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Tony Award Winner LaChanze Featured On “Purple Rain” Single

The PATH Fund Inc. (Donnie Kehr and Cori  Gardner, Co-Founders) is pleased to announce the release of Purple Rain, featuring Tony Award-winner (The Color Purple) and current nominee (Trouble in Mind), LaChanze, the latest single from the new Rockers On Broadway: Live  (Volume 1), an album of the best live performances from Rockers On Broadway concerts over the past 28 years.

Purple Rain can be heard here: https://lnk.to/ROBLPRFeaturing incredible vocals from a variety of Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists performing 12 chart-topping hit songs, the  complete Rockers On Broadway: Live (Volume 1) album is now available on all streaming and download channels worldwideProceeds from the sales of Rockers On Broadway: Live (Volume 1), will support ongoing initiatives for The PATH Fund, Inc.® (Performing Artists That Help). A very limited edition vinyl of the album is now available for a donation of $500.00 here: rockersonbroadway.comRockers On Broadway: Live (Volume 1) is a carefully curated  retrospective album featuring live-recorded performances from past Rockers On Broadway concerts by some of the industry’s biggest names. IIn additional to Brightman and Cerveris, the album includes songs from Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Paul Williams, Grammy Award nominee Micky Dolenz (The Monkees), Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple), Tony Award winner Christian Hoff (Jersey Boys), Tony Award winner Alice Ripley(Next To Normal), Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis (Spring Awakening, Rock Of Ages; “American Idol”), Emma Hunton (“Good Trouble,” Wicked, Next To Normal), Donald Webber Jr. (Hamilton, Holler If You Hear Me, Motown The Musical), acclaimed singer / songwriter Morgan James (Motown The Musical, Godspell), Michael Lanning (Bonnie & Clyde; The Civil War), Donnie Kehr (Jersey Boys, The Who’s Tommy), and rising star Isabelle Gottfried.  The Rockers On Broadway: Live  (Volume 1) band includes Susan Aquila (Violin), Henry Aronson (Musical Director, Keys), special guest Kenneth Asher (co-writer of Rainbow Connection on Piano), Miles Aubrey (Keys), Ted Baker (Keys), Claudia Chopek (Violin), Gary Bristol (Bass), Nate Brown (Guitar), Claudia Chopek (Violin), Joseph Church(Musical Director, Keys), Jonathan Dinklage(Violin), Ken Dow (Bass) Kevin Dow (Drums), Kevin Kuhn (Guitar), Jay Lesile (Sax, Flute), Jonathan Linden (Guitar), Logan Medland(Keys), John Putnam (Guitar), Max Sangerman (Trumpet), Gary Seligson (Drums), Steve ‘Hoops’ Snyder (Keys), Joe Snyder (Trombone), and Mark Verdino (Bass).Back-up vocals are by Michelle Kinney (Rainbow Connection, Space Captain), Crystal Mosser (Rainbow Connection), Sean Jenness (Space Captain), Ta’Rea Campbell (Space Captain), Sam Behr (The Show Must Go On), Nick Preziosi (The Show Must Go On), Amelia Cormack (Purple Rain), Brook Wood (Purple Rain), Max Sangerman (Purple Rain) and Christine Ripley (Hallelujah). Rockers On Broadway: Live (Volume 1) is manufactured and distributed by Jazzheads Inc. licensed from R.O.B. Records (a subsidiary label of The PATH Fund, Inc.). More information about Jazzheads  can be found at:  jazzheads.comThe PATH Fund, Inc.® (Performing Artists That Help), is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to supporting arts education with scholarship and program funding for pre-professional training organizations and NYC’s thriving arts community by working with aspiring writers to develop new works of music and theater. In times of great need, The PATH Fund has aligned and supported notable causes including Disaster Relief, Racial Injustice and Community Need.

ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: LIVE (VOLUME 1) | Track ListUnder Pressure | Alex Brightman, Michael CervarisI’m A Believer | Mickey DolenzWhat About Us | Isabelle Gottfried December 1963 (Oh What A Night) | Christian Hoff, Donnie Kehr Dream A Little Dream | Emma HuntonThe Show Must Go On | Morgan JamesSpace Captain | Michael Lanning  No Rain | Constantine Maroulis Purple Rain | LaChanze Thugz Mansion / A Change Is Gonna Come | Donald WebberThe Rainbow Connection | Paul Wlliams Hallelujah | Alice Ripley

