MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Tony Award Winning Producer Pat Flicker Addiss Gets Two Standing Ovations at The League of Professional Theatre Women

Tony Award Winning Producer Pat Flicker Addiss Gets Two Standing Ovations at The League of Professional Theatre Women

Last night Tony Award-Winning Broadway Producer Pat Addiss was interviewed by TV Journalist and Theatre Critic Roma Torre at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

This event, was open to the public and was part of the League of Professional Theatre Women!s (LPTW) Oral History Interview Project in partnership with the Library and is a highlight of LPTW!s 40th Anniversary Celebration.

Addiss talked about her theatre career which started at an early age, when she was recruited by John Robert Powers to model at age 3. This led to her Broadway acting career. To hear Ms. Addiss discuss the celebrities she worked with and who made little impact to the child actress was insightful.

Addiss, a long-time member of LPTW, has produced more than 20 plays on and off Broadway. Many of these have won or were nominated for a Tony, notably: A Christmas Story; Promises, Promises; Passing Strange;  Little Women; Chita Rivera: The Dancer’s Life; Bridge and Tunnel; Spring Awakening; 39 Steps; Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike; and Eclipsed. View her complete Broadway credits here.

Addiss gave advice to women to help women, inspiring the audience to connect on a deeper level. Later at the reception it was wonderful to hear all the women exchange their stories about how Pat changed their lives, nurtured, supported and help move them to the next level.

Pat’s Off Broadway musical, Desperate Measures, won 2 Drama Desk Awards, an Outer Critics Circle Award, and receives raves everywhere it plays in the USA,” Ludovica Villar-Hauser, LPTW Co-President and Producer of this event, noted. Hearing Ms. Addiss talk about her love for her shows was truly heartfelt.


Any women working in the theatre industry are eligible to join LPTW. For more information on upcoming events and to join LPTW, visit: www.theatrewomen.org.

The League of Professional Theatre Women (LPTW) is a membership organization championing women in theatre and advocating for increased equity and access for all theatre women. Our programs and initiatives create community, cultivate leadership, and increase opportunities and recognition for women working in theatre. The organization provides support, networking, and collaboration mechanisms for members, and offers professional development and educational opportunities for all theatre women and the general public. LPTW celebrates the historic contributions and contemporary achievements of women in theatre, both nationally and around the globe, and advocates for parity in employment, compensation, and recognition for women theatre practitioners through industry- wide initiatives and public policy proposals.

Bravo Pat Addis for all the women whose lives you have changed.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Broadway Star and Three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone Quits Actors Equity

Suzanna BowlingOctober 18, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Kathleen Chalfant, Josh Mostel, Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire and Brittney Johnson

Suzanna BowlingOctober 17, 2022
Read More

He Says: MTC’s Cost of Living Spins a Fascinating and Compelling Net of Complicated Care and Sorrow

RossOctober 16, 2022
Read More

The Shubert Organization Announces Applications Are Open For It’s 2023 Artistic Circle

Suzanna BowlingOctober 15, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Angela Lansbury, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, Everything’s Fine, A Wrinkle In Time and Matilda the Musical

Suzanna BowlingOctober 15, 2022
Read More

Death Of A Salesman: The Times They Are A-Changin’

Suzanna BowlingOctober 14, 2022
Read More

Broadway’s 1776 is a Revolution That Fizzles

Suzanna BowlingOctober 14, 2022
Read More

Seth Rudetsky & Friends Debut at Café Carlyle With The Phantom of the Opera

Suzanna BowlingOctober 14, 2022
Read More

Wendell Pierce, Lena Hall, Helen Park & More Join Embrace The Season: A Drama League Celebration

Suzanna BowlingOctober 13, 2022
Read More