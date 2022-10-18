Tony Award Winning Producer Pat Flicker Addiss Gets Two Standing Ovations at The League of Professional Theatre Women

Last night Tony Award-Winning Broadway Producer Pat Addiss was interviewed by TV Journalist and Theatre Critic Roma Torre at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

This event, was open to the public and was part of the League of Professional Theatre Women!s (LPTW) Oral History Interview Project in partnership with the Library and is a highlight of LPTW!s 40th Anniversary Celebration.

Addiss talked about her theatre career which started at an early age, when she was recruited by John Robert Powers to model at age 3. This led to her Broadway acting career. To hear Ms. Addiss discuss the celebrities she worked with and who made little impact to the child actress was insightful.

Addiss, a long-time member of LPTW, has produced more than 20 plays on and off Broadway. Many of these have won or were nominated for a Tony, notably: A Christmas Story; Promises, Promises; Passing Strange; Little Women; Chita Rivera: The Dancer’s Life; Bridge and Tunnel; Spring Awakening; 39 Steps; Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike; and Eclipsed. View her complete Broadway credits here.

Addiss gave advice to women to help women, inspiring the audience to connect on a deeper level. Later at the reception it was wonderful to hear all the women exchange their stories about how Pat changed their lives, nurtured, supported and help move them to the next level.

Pat’s Off Broadway musical, Desperate Measures, won 2 Drama Desk Awards, an Outer Critics Circle Award, and receives raves everywhere it plays in the USA,” Ludovica Villar-Hauser, LPTW Co-President and Producer of this event, noted. Hearing Ms. Addiss talk about her love for her shows was truly heartfelt.